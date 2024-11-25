NBA News: James Harden sends a clear message about the Clippers' impressive run

The Los Angeles Clippers routed the Philadelphia 76ers 125-99 in a NBA regular-season showdown, and James Harden delivered a bold message about the team's red-hot form.

The Los Angeles Clippers are defying expectations in the NBA this season. After an offseason clouded by doubts stemming from Paul George’s departure and Kawhi Leonard’s injuries, many questioned whether James Harden could lead the team to success. Harden, however, is proving the critics wrong.

The Clippers’ recent 125-99 win over the Philadelphia 76ers marked their fifth consecutive victory, improving their record to 11-7. Harden led the charge with a game-high 23 points and emphasized the team’s growing confidence.

“We’re coming around, and we’re understanding who we are,” Harden said, via Law Murray of The Athletic. “Understanding that in order for us to have a chance at anything, we know we have to do it every single night. And that’s the most exciting part. One thing about this team, we’re all happy for each other. Literally, it can be anybody’s night, on any given night.”

The Clippers’ strength lies in their depth, a point Harden has underscored. While the former MVP consistently shines, the team’s success has also been driven by contributions from players like Norman Powell and Ivica Zubac. Even those in secondary roles have stepped up when needed, reinforcing Harden’s belief that “it can be anybody’s night.”

James Harden #1 of the LA Clippers drives to the basket against Kelly Oubre Jr. #9 of the Philadelphia 76ers in the first half at the Wells Fargo Center. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Harden stresses team unity

The Clippers’ recent success isn’t just about individual performances—it’s about collective effort. Harden highlighted the importance of maintaining team morale, even in tough moments.

“Nobody’s going to be upset; everybody’s going to be happy for each other,” Harden explained. “Things aren’t always going to be perfect to win games. But even when we lose, we’re still happy for each other. Good things will happen most of the time.”

Clippers HC speaks about the team and Kawhi Leonard

Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue echoed Harden’s sentiments about the team’s cohesion, praising the roster for their ability to rally together. However, Lue didn’t shy away from acknowledging the impact of Kawhi Leonard’s absence due to a knee injury.

“We’ve been able to lock into having one team,” Lue said. “We know who’s going to play every single night, so it’s been helpful. But, you know, we definitely need him (Kawhi Leonard) back, for sure.”