Former Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban gets brutally honest on NBA after selling the team

After finalizing the sale of his stake in the Dallas Mavericks, former owner Mark Cuban shared his insights on the evolving landscape of the NBA.

The sports world is undergoing significant transformations as leagues like the NBA and FIFA adapt to meet the expectations of new generations of fans. Mark Cuban, the former owner of the Dallas Mavericks, recently shared his perspective on how the league has evolved.

Cuban, who sold his majority stake in the Mavericks to a conglomerate at the end of 2023, discussed the changes he’s observed in the league since stepping back from his previous role. Fans, too, have noticed adjustments to the league’s policies and dynamics, sparking varied reactions.

In an interview with NBA Insider Marc Stein on The Stein Line, Cuban revealed an unusual limitation imposed on him by the league. “The NBA got really, really, really petty and said that I can’t sit behind the bench anymore,” Cuban said. While he still maintains connections with the Mavericks, his involvement is far less hands-on than during his ownership.

League policies now prohibit individuals without specific team roles from sitting behind the bench. For Cuban, this means watching games from a different part of the arena, even as he continues to support the team and greet players before tipoff.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban celebrates after a 124-103 victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game Five of the Western Conference Finals at Target Center on May 30, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Cuban’s evolving role with the Mavericks

Despite the adjustments, Cuban has embraced his new role with a pragmatic attitude. Speaking about his current involvement, he stated: “I’m not there making day-to-day decisions. That’s all Nico Harrison [Mavericks’ GM]. That’s just the way it’s evolved.”

Cuban acknowledged the transition hasn’t been entirely seamless. “Honestly … is it exactly the way I expected it to be? No. But we’re winning, and things are going well. I’m fine with it,” he said. Cuban initially stepped into an operations management role after the sale, but he faced criticism over his reduced influence.

Reflecting on regrets

After 23 years as the Mavericks’ owner, Cuban admitted to moments of regret. “The only time I feel any regret is when the NBA *** me off,” he confessed. However, he clarified that his frustrations stem from the league itself rather than his former team.

“Maybe it would be different if we were losing and things weren’t going well, but things are going well,” Cuban explained. “It’s nothing specific to the Mavs. I can’t go into NBA meetings anymore and give them *** for being petty.“

While the Mavericks navigate a middling NBA regular season, Cuban remains a dedicated supporter, albeit from a different vantage point. His commitment to staying involved with the team and maintaining relationships with the players and staff underscores his enduring connection to the franchise.