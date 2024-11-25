NFL imposes multiple fines on key players for Antonio Pierce, Las Vegas Raiders

The 2024 NFL season has not been easy for Antonio Pierce and the Las Vegas Raiders. In addition to suffering losses, key players are getting fined.

Antonio Pierce and the Las Vegas Raiders can’t seem to catch a break. Not only are they going through a rough patch with seven consecutive losses in the 2024 NFL season, but their players are also getting punished by the league.

In the updated gameday accountability report released on Saturday, the NFL confirmed it has imposed multiple penalties on Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby while also fining rookie linebacker Amari Gainer.

Both fines stem from Week 11, when the Raiders suffered a 34-19 loss to the Miami Dolphins in South Florida. Crosby’s pocket was significantly hit with two different penalties, which saw him lose $23,072 in total.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The NFL handed Crosby a $11,255 fine for Unsportsmanlike Conduct (taunting) and also a $11,817 fine for Unnecessary Roughness (striking/kicking/kneeing). Both violations took place in the first quarter of the Raiders’ loss in Miami, with less than two minutes separating the infractions.

Advertisement

Maxx Crosby #98 of the Las Vegas Raiders reacts after a defensive stop in the second quarter of a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 17, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Advertisement

Garner, meanwhile, was charged $4,454 for Unnecessary Roughness (use of the helmet) during the second quarter, with only 45 seconds remaining before halftime at the Hard Rock Stadium.

Advertisement

see also NFL fines another key player for Andy Reid, Chiefs apart from Patrick Mahomes

Pierce, Raiders going through a rough patch in 2024 NFL season

The Raiders only found out about these fines on Saturday, when the NFL updates its gameday accountability summary from the previous week’s violations. However, things are only getting worse in Vegas.

On Sunday, the Raiders lost for the seventh straight week by falling 29-19 to the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Pierce’s team hasn’t won since September 29, when it beat the Cleveland Browns 20-16 in the Sin City.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Right now, the Raiders are stuck at the bottom of the AFC West with a 2-9 record, tied with the Jacksonville Jaguars as the worst team in the conference and with the New York Giants in the entire NFL.

Pierce confirms Raiders lose QB Gardner Minshew with season-ending injury

The outlook isn’t getting any better for Pierce and company, who will have to play none other than the defending Super Bowl champions in a short week. On Friday, November 29, the Raiders will take on the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead in a highly anticipated Black Friday Game. Curiously, the Chiefs also appeared on the league’s gameday accountability report with the NFL fining Patrick Mahomes for a controversial gesture.

Advertisement

Quarterback Gardner Minshew #15 of the Las Vegas Raiders warms up before a preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on August 23, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Advertisement

This divisional matchup comes in terrible timing for the Raiders. Apart from going through a terrible losing streak, the team has just found out it will miss a key player for the remainder of the 2024 NFL season.

Advertisement

see also From superstars to salary kings: The 25 NFL's highest-paid quarterbacks

On Monday, Pierce confirmed that quarterback Gardner Minshew will be sidelined for the rest of the year due to a broken collarbone. The Raiders coach has yet to see whether Aidan O’Connell, who has been on Injured Reserve since October due to a fractured thumb, is cleared for Friday’s game.