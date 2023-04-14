New York Knicks will visit Cleveland Cavaliers for the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Cleveland Cavaliers will play against New York Knicks in what will be the Game 1 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

It is the most even duel that the Eastern Conference will have, since the fourths face the fifths. During the regular season, the Cleveland Cavaliers knew how to stay very well in the place they finally occupied. They were far from the first places, but they had a 4-victory difference over their immediate pursuers, so their place in the postseason was never in jeopardy.

The same cannot be said of New York, who, although in the end they managed to make a good difference, for much of the regular season they had to fight with the Brooklyn Nets and the Miami Heat to maintain their direct qualifying position for the playoffs. They're the underdogs in this series, but they're confident they'll surprise the Cavs.

When will New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers be played?

The game for the 2023 NBA Playoffs between New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio will take place this Saturday, April 15 at 6:00 PM (ET).

New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

How to watch New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers

This 2023 NBA Playoffs game between New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other option: ESPN.

