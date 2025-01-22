Jimmy Butler reportedly faces new suspension from Miami Heat following latest indiscipline episode

The ongoing tension between Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat shows no signs of easing. After serving a seven-game suspension for conduct detrimental to the team, the star forward made his return to NBA action last week. However, now Jimmy may be facing additional disciplinary action following a new incident.

According to journalist Shams Charania, Butler missed a team flight on Wednesday, though he had plans to rejoin his teammates later, during the evening, ahead of Thursday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum.

However, the Miami Heat have something different in mind. In response to this latest incident, they are reportedly considering another suspension for Jimmy Butler, though this one is expected to be less severe than the seven-game ban he previously served.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This time, the suspension would likely cover the team’s two-game road trip this week, starting with Thursday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks and followed by a matchup against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday at Barclays Center.

Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat shoots over Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on October 27, 2022.

Advertisement

Butler’s impact: More problems than solutions

Despite his status as one of the Heat’s key players in recent years, Jimmy Butler has not been the solution to the team’s struggles as of late. After serving his previous suspension, the forward’s return has not had the desired effect on the court.

Advertisement

In the three games Butler played since his suspension, Miami has lost two and won just one. While he scored 18 points in a loss to the Denver Nuggets, his performance against the San Antonio Spurs was lackluster, with only eight points. In the Heat’s most recent game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Butler’s production improved slightly to 13 points, still below the level expected from a player of his caliber.

Advertisement

Positive injury update for the Heat

The Heat will not only be without Butler for Thursday’s game against the Bucks but also Josh Richardson, who has been ruled out due to a heel issue. Keshad Johnson is listed as questionable because of shoulder problems.

see also Shaquille O'Neal reveals ideal NBA destination for Jimmy Butler amid Miami Heat uncertainty

However, there is some good news for Miami: Tyler Herro is listed as probable for the game, and barring any last-minute setbacks, he is expected to return to action. The 25-year-old guard has been the Heat’s standout player this season, and his absence was keenly felt during Tuesday’s loss to Portland, when a groin injury kept him sidelined. With Herro back in the lineup, the Heat will undoubtedly be a more competitive force.

Advertisement