A few days ago, Russell Wilson was mentioned in a controversial report by Mark Kaboly, in which the insider stated that the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback did not have a good relationship with offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

“Reports surfaced during the year that offensive coordinator Arthur Smith preferred Justin Fields over Wilson but that was never substantiated. Still, despite Wilson and Smith spending countless hours together after the typical workday watching film and publicly joking about it, a team source recently said that Wilson and Smith did not have a very good working relationship but fought through their differences as best they could. It’s unknown whether or not that relationship will weigh in on the decision moving forward from either side.”

Now, for the first time since the information came to light, Wilson spoke about the situation in an exclusive interview on The Pat McAfee Show. The former Super Bowl champion clarified what the truth is.

What happened to Russell Wilson?

Russell Wilson was adamant in stating that, during the 2024 season, he had no issues whatsoever with Arthur Smith. This was his response when Pat McAfee asked him directly: “Do you like Arthur?”

“Oh, yeah. I like Arthur (laughs). Anytime you lose a game or two, people always try to tear things down. I think Arthur is a great coach. Obviously, he has been a head coach. We love trying to find ways to compete every day and just get better. So, you know, he is a great coach.”

