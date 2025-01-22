Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Russell Wilson confirms if there was big controversy with Mike Tomlin's coach after Steelers elimination in playoffs

In the wake of the Steelers’ playoff elimination, rumors swirled about a potential clash between Russell Wilson and an important member of Mike Tomlin's coaching staff.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Russell Wilson quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers
© Justin Berl/Getty ImagesRussell Wilson quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers

A few days ago, Russell Wilson was mentioned in a controversial report by Mark Kaboly, in which the insider stated that the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback did not have a good relationship with offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

“Reports surfaced during the year that offensive coordinator Arthur Smith preferred Justin Fields over Wilson but that was never substantiated. Still, despite Wilson and Smith spending countless hours together after the typical workday watching film and publicly joking about it, a team source recently said that Wilson and Smith did not have a very good working relationship but fought through their differences as best they could. It’s unknown whether or not that relationship will weigh in on the decision moving forward from either side.”

Now, for the first time since the information came to light, Wilson spoke about the situation in an exclusive interview on The Pat McAfee Show. The former Super Bowl champion clarified what the truth is.

Advertisement

What happened to Russell Wilson?

Russell Wilson was adamant in stating that, during the 2024 season, he had no issues whatsoever with Arthur Smith. This was his response when Pat McAfee asked him directly: “Do you like Arthur?”

“Oh, yeah. I like Arthur (laughs). Anytime you lose a game or two, people always try to tear things down. I think Arthur is a great coach. Obviously, he has been a head coach. We love trying to find ways to compete every day and just get better. So, you know, he is a great coach.”

Advertisement
NFL News: Report confirms if Aaron Rodgers will play for Steelers to replace Russell Wilson

see also

NFL News: Report confirms if Aaron Rodgers will play for Steelers to replace Russell Wilson

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

ALSO READ

Kevin Durant reveals his Top 5 greatest NBA players, surprisingly excludes LeBron James
NBA

Kevin Durant reveals his Top 5 greatest NBA players, surprisingly excludes LeBron James

She won 7 Grand Slams, was compared to Federer, overcame illness, and shockingly retired when she was World No. 1
Tennis

She won 7 Grand Slams, was compared to Federer, overcame illness, and shockingly retired when she was World No. 1

Charlie Coyle issues bold statement to Bruins interim coach Joe Sacco about key linemate, along Brad Marchand
NHL

Charlie Coyle issues bold statement to Bruins interim coach Joe Sacco about key linemate, along Brad Marchand

Manchester City star Erling Haaland reveals what annoys him most about Pep Guardiola
Premier League

Manchester City star Erling Haaland reveals what annoys him most about Pep Guardiola

Better Collective Logo