Chennedy Carter praises Sky star Angel Reese after social media controversy

Free agent Chennedy Carter recently addressed comments she made on social media, which many fans interpreted as a subtle dig at her former Chicago Sky teammate Angel Reese. The misunderstanding arose after Carter posted on X (formerly Twitter): “I think the ability to consistently make layups just puts anyone in a different tier! So important to score easy!”

The post quickly gained traction, with fans speculating that Carter was criticizing Reese, who faced notable scrutiny last season for her layup conversion rate. However, Carter took to X Spaces to clarify her remarks, explaining that her words were not directed at Reese—or anyone else—but were solely about her own game.

“Angel is a special player. I love watching her,” Carter said during the live session. “This season, we had a great relationship, and I don’t feel like the way things went on Twitter, it shouldn’t have gone like that.” She emphasized her intention, adding, “I was specifically speaking of me. I’m a valuable player because the closest shot on the court is the layup or the mid-range, and that’s what I specialize in doing.”

Carter also expressed gratitude for her time with the Sky, despite the team’s decision not to extend a qualifying offer for the upcoming season. “I came to a new organization. I was embraced. I was loved. I came from playing eight minutes to playing, doing a lot of things for the organization that I really love and respect for giving me the opportunity,” she shared. “The narratives of me being unhappy and this and that can’t possibly be true.”

The 26-year-old guard had an efficient season in Chicago, particularly when it came to finishing at the rim. According to WNBA stats, Carter made 60.3% of her 204 layup attempts, ranking her second among guards under 5-foot-10. In contrast, Reese, a 6-foot-4 forward, converted 42.4% of her 321 layups, the lowest rate in the league.

Chicago Sky’s ‘toxic’ environment

Carter’s tenure with the Sky, however, wasn’t without controversy. A report from Annie Costabile from The Chicago Sun-Times states that: “According to multiple league sources, players were unhappy with the dynamic created in the locker room last year due to Carter’s behavior, which went unchecked by former coach Teresa Weatherspoon.”

According to the report, “There was concern within the team regarding how re-signing Carter would impact the Sky’s chances of landing other free agents.” Despite these claims, Reese publicly supported Carter, describing her as “one of the best guards in this league” and an “important” part of the Sky’s roster during the season.

Sky general manager Jeff Pagliocca told the Chicago Sun-Times that Carter was an “extremely talented” player who can “impact the game at the highest level.” However, he explained that roster and staff changes have affected her fit with the team, saying, “We wanted to give her the best opportunity as a free agent.”

In 2022, Carter was suspended by the Los Angeles Sparks due to “poor conduct.” After spending part of 2023 playing overseas, Carter’s return to the WNBA with the Sky brought flashes of her potential, though her role diminished as the season progressed. However, she will have the chance to find a new team as negotiations begin.