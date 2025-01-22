Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Andy Reid and Chiefs confirm Patrick Mahomes injury report for AFC Championship game against Bills

In a pivotal moment leading up to the AFC Championship game, Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs have confirmed the latest on Patrick Mahomes' injury.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Andy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs
© Ethan Miller/Getty ImagesAndy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs will play against the Buffalo Bills in a long awaited AFC Championship game. Although Patrick Mahomes looked recovered in the victory over the Texans in the Divisional Round, there is still uncertainty about his ankle injury.

Mahomes stepped up in key moments during a historic performance alongside Travis Kelce. Undoubtedly, the three weeks of rest since Christmas Day were crucial for him to show his best form.

Now, the Chiefs are very close to winning a third consecutive Super Bowl, but in a surprising turn, there are very important updates in the first injury report ahead of the matchup with Josh Allen.

Advertisement

Who got injured with the Chiefs?

Patrick Mahomes appeared on the Kansas City Chiefs’ injury report (ankle) ahead of the game against the Buffalo Bills. However, the good news is that the quarterback was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice.

Mike Caliendo (shoulder), Jawaan Taylor (knee), and Jaylen Watson (ankle) are also on the report, but like Mahomes, they were listed as full participants. This means that, once again, the Chiefs are heading into the most important day of the season healthier than ever.

Advertisement
NFL News: Travis Kelce sends clear message to CJ Stroud and Texans after Chiefs referees controversy in playoffs

see also

NFL News: Travis Kelce sends clear message to CJ Stroud and Texans after Chiefs referees controversy in playoffs

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

ALSO READ

Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant sends strong message to critics about his NBA future
NBA

Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant sends strong message to critics about his NBA future

Benavidez makes special request to Mike Tyson after Jake Paul's fiasco
Boxing

Benavidez makes special request to Mike Tyson after Jake Paul's fiasco

World Top 5 reveals how Alcaraz and Sinner surpass Djokovic and Nadal in one aspect
Tennis

World Top 5 reveals how Alcaraz and Sinner surpass Djokovic and Nadal in one aspect

Chennedy Carter praises Sky star Angel Reese after social media controversy
WNBA

Chennedy Carter praises Sky star Angel Reese after social media controversy

Better Collective Logo