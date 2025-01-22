Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs will play against the Buffalo Bills in a long awaited AFC Championship game. Although Patrick Mahomes looked recovered in the victory over the Texans in the Divisional Round, there is still uncertainty about his ankle injury.

Mahomes stepped up in key moments during a historic performance alongside Travis Kelce. Undoubtedly, the three weeks of rest since Christmas Day were crucial for him to show his best form.

Now, the Chiefs are very close to winning a third consecutive Super Bowl, but in a surprising turn, there are very important updates in the first injury report ahead of the matchup with Josh Allen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who got injured with the Chiefs?

Patrick Mahomes appeared on the Kansas City Chiefs’ injury report (ankle) ahead of the game against the Buffalo Bills. However, the good news is that the quarterback was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice.

Mike Caliendo (shoulder), Jawaan Taylor (knee), and Jaylen Watson (ankle) are also on the report, but like Mahomes, they were listed as full participants. This means that, once again, the Chiefs are heading into the most important day of the season healthier than ever.

Advertisement