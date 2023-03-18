Orlando Magic will visit Los Angeles Lakers for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Los Angeles Lakers and Orlando Magic will face each other in a 2022/23 NBA regular season game. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Orlando Magic vs Los Angeles Lakers online free on FuboTV]

The local Los Angeles Lakers come from a losing streak of two consecutive losses, something that can be very expensive in the Western Conference where all the teams fighting for the Playoffs and Play-in positions are very close to each other. Currently, the Lakers are 10th with a 34-37 record.

It is clear that a new defeat could take them away from the precious 10th place, for which they have been fighting since the beginning of the season. They need to win and they have a good chance to do so since their rivals are the Orlando Magic, who still have a chance to go for the Play-in, but they don't have it easy. It is clear that they must win if they want to continue with chances.

When will Orlando Magic vs Los Angeles Lakers be played?

The game for the 2022/23 NBA regular season between Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Lakers at the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California will take place this Sunday, March 19 at 9:30 PM (ET).

Orlando Magic vs Los Angeles Lakers: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:30 PM

CT: 8:30 PM

MT: 7:30 PM

PT: 6:30 PM

How to watch Orlando Magic vs Los Angeles Lakers

This 2022/2023 NBA regular season game between Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Lakers can be watched in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: SPORTSNET LA.

