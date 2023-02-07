Boston Celtics will receive Philadelphia 76ers for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game free.

Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers will face each other at the TD Garden in a 2022/23 NBA regular season game. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

The local Boston Celtics are still at the top of the Eastern Conference standings (and for now with the best record in the entire NBA, 38-16), but the great difference that they had obtained during a good part of the regular season has been shortening until now it is only 1 victory with the Milwaukee Bucks.

They need to win to keep 1st place, and for that they must beat some tough rivals like the Philadelphia 76ers, who are also direct rivals in the fight for leadership. They are currently third, 3 victories behind the Celtics, so winning could get closer and prevent the Massachusetts team from continuing to improve their record.

When will Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics be played?

The game for the 2022/23 NBA regular season between Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics will be played at the TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts this Wednesday, February 8 at 7:30 PM (ET).

Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics in the US

This 2022/2023 NBA regular season game between Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: ESPN.

