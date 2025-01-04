NBA News: Jason Tatum’s teammate on the Celtics highlights their superiority and reveals every team brings their best against them

The reigning NBA champions, the Boston Celtics, continue to showcase their elite form this season with a 26-9 record, sitting second in the Eastern Conference behind the Cleveland Cavaliers, who are arguably the league’s top team this year. Despite their strong start, the Celtics are not content with the status quo. Led by Jason Tatum, Boston is focused on not just maintaining their dominance but elevating their game even further. Center Kristaps Porzingis recently shed light on the team’s relentless drive for improvement.

In an interview with SB Nation’s Noa Dalzell, Porzingis revealed the team had a pivotal meeting ahead of one of their toughest road trips this season. “We had a good meeting before this trip, a little bit like a looking-in-the-mirror type of meeting,” Porzingis shared. “We discussed where we can improve and do better because teams are obviously coming for us, and some of them are playing their best basketball against us. We’re making small adjustments to keep improving as a team and not just keep playing the same way.”

The Celtics started 2025 strong, going 2-0 with a gritty road win over the Minnesota Timberwolves and a decisive 109-86 victory against the 22-12 Houston Rockets. Porzingis, who hadn’t played since their Christmas Day loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, made his return against Houston, contributing 11 points, five rebounds, and two blocks. He noted the team’s cohesion in the second half of the game. “I felt in the second half, stuff was clicking for us,” Porzingis said. “From the small sample size we have, we’re looking pretty good.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Boston’s defensive prowess was on full display against the Rockets, holding them to just 30 points and a single assist in the second half, further cementing their reputation as one of the league’s most formidable teams on both ends of the floor.

Kristaps Porzingis #8 of the Boston Celtics speaks to the media during Boston Celtics Media Day

Advertisement

Jason Tatum: The catalyst for Celtics’ excellence

At the heart of Boston’s title defense is Jayson Tatum, whose leadership has been pivotal in steering the team through challenges and setting a championship-caliber tone. Averaging over 30 points per game, Tatum’s offensive brilliance is matched by his defensive impact, where his length and versatility make him a game-changing presence.

Advertisement

see also Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird reveals the best player he ever faced in the NBA, calls him 'God'

Tatum’s influence extends beyond the stat sheet. His ability to elevate his teammates and set a standard for accountability has been key to the Celtics’ continued success. Kristaps Porzingis has proven to be a vital complement to Tatum, providing inside scoring and rim protection, while seamlessly integrating into Boston’s system. Their partnership has been instrumental in maintaining the team’s competitive edge.

Advertisement

As the Celtics pursue back-to-back championships, Tatum and his teammates remain committed to growth. For Boston, it’s not just about winning—it’s about evolving, adapting, and reinforcing their identity as one of the NBA’s premier franchises. With Tatum leading the charge, the Celtics are not just defending their title; they are striving to redefine what it means to be champions.