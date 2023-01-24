Philadelphia 76ers will play against Brooklyn Nets for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game free.

Philadelphia 76ers will receive Brooklyn Nets for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States. In the US, you can enjoy all the action of this game on FuboTV (free trial).

After obtaining a streak of 5 consecutive victories, the Philadelphia 76ers reached a record of 30-16, ranking as the second best team in the Eastern Conference. At the moment they are far from the 35-13 of the Boston Celtics, but if they continue on the path of victory, perhaps they can reach them.

They will not have it easy since their rivals are also one of the best teams in the East. The Brooklyn Nets were even in second place, and now with a 29-17 record they are very close to that place. And they have a good opportunity to arrive since they face a direct rival. In other words, victory would be of great importance.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets: Date

The game for the 2022/23 NBA regular season between Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets will be played at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania this Wednesday, January 25 at 7:30 PM (ET).

Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets

This 2022/2023 NBA regular season game between Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: ESPN.

