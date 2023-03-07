Boston Celtics will receive Portland Trail Blazers for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Boston Celtics will host Portland Trail Blazers in a 2022/23 NBA regular season game. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

The Boston Celtics, after 118-114 against the Cleveland Cavaliers, accumulated their third consecutive defeat, and that increased the difference with the leaders Milwaukee Bucks. Of course, they want to recover from and end this losing streak with a victory that will once again put them in contention for the leadership in the East.

And although it seems that they have an easy game since their rivals are in the 10th position of the Western Conference, the Celtics should not be overconfident, since the Portland Trail Blazers are tough opponents. After several weeks fighting for the precious 10th place, they have finally obtained it and of course now everything possible to keep it.

When will Portland Trail Blazers vs Boston Celtics be played?

The game for the 2022/23 NBA regular season between Portland Trail Blazers and Boston Celtics at the TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts this Wednesday, March 8 at 7:30 PM (ET).

Portland Trail Blazers vs Boston Celtics: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Portland Trail Blazers vs Boston Celtics

This 2022/2023 NBA regular season game between Portland Trail Blazers and Boston Celtics in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: NBCS-BOS.

