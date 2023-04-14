The Miami Heat welcome the Chicago Bulls to the Kaseya Center tonight in the 2023 NBA Play-In Tournament. Check out here what happens if the hosts lose.

What happens if Miami Heat lose to Chicago Bulls in the NBA Play-In tonight?

It will all come down to this game. The Miami Heat take on the Chicago Bulls at the Kaseya Center tonight at 7 PM (ET) in the 2023 NBA Play-In Tournament. Needless to say, the stakes will be high.

Erik Spoelstra's team dropped to this round of the tournament after losing to the Atlanta Hawks at home on Tuesday. Now, Jimmy Butler and company need to turn up their level if they want to advance.

On the other hand, the Bulls managed to make this round of the Play-In after a comeback victory over the Toronto Raptors. Will Chicago build on that win to upset the Heat in South Beach?

What happens if the Heat lose to the Bulls tonight?

Since they lost to the Hawks in the game for the #7 seed, Miami now faces Chicago with the #8 seed up for grabs. If they win, they'll set up a meeting with the #1 seed Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs.

However, if the Heat lose tonight, they'll be eliminated from the playoffs. Therefore, this is a win-or-go home game for a team that hoped to be in a much better position in the postseason.