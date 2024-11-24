Ducks News: After the Bye Week, Dillon Gabriel gets several players back for the clash against Huskies

In the lead-up to the Oregon Ducks' final regular season game, QB Dillon Gabriel will have some teammates available for the showdown against the Washington Huskies.

The Oregon Ducks are just one step away from completing a perfect regular season. If they defeat the Washington Huskies next weekend, Dan Lanning‘s squad will have secured 12 consecutive victories. The good news is that Dillon Gabriel will have several key players back on his team after the Bye Week.

The Ducks entered Week 12 with a perfect record after winning every game. The bye week couldn’t have come at a better time, as their coach will have several key players available ahead of the final game of the regular season.

Next Saturday, November 30, with a packed Autzen Stadium expected, the home team will host the Huskies, who will go all out to hand one of the best teams in the league their first loss and break their undefeated record.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Although injuries were a recurring issue for the team, led on the field by Dillon Gabriel, the QB paid little attention to this, managing to perform strongly in each of his appearances despite not having the entire roster at full physical strength.

Advertisement

Jordan James #20 of the Oregon Ducks celebrates with a teammate after scoring on an 11-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on November 16, 2024 in Madison, Wisconsin.

Advertisement

Who could return against the Huskies?

One of the most important updates regarding returns for the Ducks’ final game is none other than the announcement by Tez Johnson on his social media.

Advertisement

see also Alabama News: QB Jalen Milroe issues strong self-criticism following tough defeat to Oklahoma

The talented WR, perhaps one of the most important partners for QB Dillon Gabriel on the field, posted a story on his Instagram account showing his recovery from the injury that had kept him off the field for several weeks.

Regarding this situation, the head coach expressed: “(Tez Johnson) will be down in the near future, but I do anticipate getting Tez back,” Lanning said. “Yeah, I’m not going to talk about injuries. You guys will see them on the field when they’re ready to go.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wide receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Oregon Ducks reacts to a first down against the Liberty Flames during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on January 01, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona.

Two other key players could also return

In addition to the anticipated return of WR Tez Johnson, HC Dan Lanning highlighted the rapid recovery of two other key players for the team: Jordan Burch and Marcus Harper II.

Advertisement

Burch suffered two injuries throughout the season, the most recent occurring in the game against Maryland, where he injured his ankle. While the severity of the injury wasn’t confirmed at the time, the coach mentioned the progress in his recovery, and he could be available for the upcoming game against the Huskies.

Advertisement

Lastly, offensive lineman Marcus Harper II suffered an apparent left knee injury in the final quarter of Oregon’s win at Michigan. The talented player was seen in good form and is another player the coach will be able to rely on for the final game.

Advertisement

The Ducks’ final performance

The Oregon Ducks will go all out next Saturday, November 30, when they host the Washington Huskies at their stadium. With a victory, Dan Lanning’s squad will have secured 12 consecutive wins, establishing themselves as one of the most solid teams of the NCAAF season.