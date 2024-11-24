Longhorns News: QB Quinn Ewers opens up about his injury in the Kentucky game

After Texas Longhorns' solid victory over Kentucky, QB Quinn Ewers made one thing clear about the injury that nearly forced him to leave the field.

The Texas Longhorns have firmly established themselves as one of the top title contenders, especially after their solid victory over Kentucky yesterday. Their starting QB, Quinn Ewers, was a key piece in the team’s success under Steve Sarkisian, despite suffering an ankle injury that nearly forced him out of the game, with none other than Arch Manning stepping in to take his place.

In what ultimately became a 31-14 victory for the Longhorns at a packed DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium, the home team secured their 10th win of the regular season with just one game remaining. The final matchup will be none other than the rivalry game against Texas A&M next weekend at Kyle Field.

The concern for Sarkisian’s team came after starting QB Quinn Ewers was banged up following a tackle on a scramble earlier in the contest. Regarding the situation, it was the quarterback himself who reassured his team and fans with statements in his post-game interview.

“It’s just a little tender,” Ewers said. “I was around the 50-yard-line and I stepped up and kind of took off running a little bit and then kind of got hip-drop tackled and I think he kind of just rolled up on it a little bit. But it’s football and stuff like that happens.”

Quinn Ewers #3 of the Texas Longhorns throws a pass in the first quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on November 23, 2024 in Austin, Texas.

After the game, Ewers told the press that he would receive all the necessary medical treatment to be fully ready for the rivalry game against Texas A&M, which will be the Longhorns‘ final regular season matchup.

Sarkisian’s decision regarding Ewers during the game

The course of the game for Texas was normal, with standout performances on the field. Quinn Ewers started to worry the coaching staff after his apparent ankle injury, and HC Steve Sarkisian made it clear what he would do moving forward during the game.

“At that point, I just said I didn’t feel like it was worth having to expose him, the way we were starting to run it. And so it was like, well, let’s get to what are we doing best today? … For weeks we’ve been talking about, well, the run game is a by-product of the passing game. Well today the run game was the key to the drill,” Sarkisian said.

Barryn Sorrell #88 of the Texas Longhorns and head coach Steve Sarkisian of the Texas Longhorns sing The Eyes of Texas after the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on November 23, 2024 in Austin, Texas.

The HC talks about what’s next for Texas

Undoubtedly, the Texas Longhorns’ season has been more than satisfying, but internally, they know they can achieve even greater things by the end of it. With the game against the Aggies ahead and the SEC Championship game on the line, HC Steve Sarkisian is excited about what lies ahead.

“I know for us the game is the game as far as what we are trying to accomplish to win that game to get to the SEC championship game,” Sarkisian said. “But I’m not naive to know the rivalry is the rivalry and what this game means to the entire state of Texas and households being divided Thanksgiving weekend. … I think it’s great for college football that this game with us and them is going to matter on a grander scale than just what’s happening in the state of Texas. But I also know how much it means to every household in the state of Texas. So it’s pretty cool to be part of. I’m excited.”

Additionally, the Texas players know they will face a tough challenge against their rival, and Michael Taaffe made that clear. “Probably the loudest environment I’ve ever been in, that’s what I’m expecting,” defensive back said. “But we can control what we can control and that’s all that we can do. We’re playing really good football right now.”