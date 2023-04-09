This Monday, April 10, there will be no NBA games. Here we will tell you the reasons why none of the franchises of the best basketball league in the world will have activity.

Like a week ago, during Monday April 3, this April 10 there will be no NBA games. A week ago, it was due to the NCAA tournament final, but now of course the league can't stop this day for the same reason. Here we will tell you why the activity will stop.

The fight for the Playoffs and Play-in positions has undoubtedly been the best of these last weeks in the NBA. In the Eastern Conference, everything was defined a long time ago, although the fight between the Miami Heat and the Brooklyn Nets for the last direct qualification spot for the postseason was very interesting.

In the Western Conference the fight was more closed. So much so that the difference between the 12th and 5th positions were very few victories, and each game between the teams that occupied those places seemed to be a final, giving enormous interest to these last weeks of the regular season.

Why won't be activity on Monday, April 10?

This Monday, April 10, there will be no NBA games because the regular season came to an end on Sunday, April 9. Activity will resume in the best basketball league in the world on April 11, when the Play-in tournament begins, which will end on April 14, and with which the last four teams qualified for the Playoffs will be defined.

