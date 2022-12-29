Friday night's game will have the Golden State Warrios playing against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Chase Center. Here, find out if Andrew Wiggins will be playing in this matchup.

Despite key players such as Stephen Curry are still unavailble to play for the Golden State Warriors, the team managed by Steve Kerr are in the middle of a winning streak that has helped them get through the top 10 spots of the Western Conference. Still, one of the key players of the last season, Andrew Wiggins won't be available to play in this matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers.

But those issues haven't taken effect on the Warriors' performance in the last couple of the games at the Chase Center. At least for now, as the team managed by Steve Kerr has won three games in a row since the Christmas Day game. Also, the Dubs hold a record 15 wins and 2 losses in San Francisco, which isn't bad at all.

To top it all off, the Warriors will have four more games at home, which will get them some time in order to recover their injured and unavailable players. Especially the Splash Brothers, the Canadian player, and other recently signed players, who still need to prove their value.

Is Andrew Wiggins playing for the Warriors vs. Blazers?

Right when Andrew Wiggins scored his season-high 36-point game against the Houston Rockets, the Canadian player got an injury in his right adductor, and he was likely to miss a couple of games, according to the Warriors' head coach Steve Kerr. Even so, Wiggins was likely to return to play in the matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies, but that didn't happened.

After Wiggins was listed as doubtful by the Warriors, accoring to Kerith Burke of NBC Sports Bay Area, finally the Canadian player who was key to win the NBA Championship last season won't see any action at the Chase Center against the Portland Trail Blazers, Anthony Slater of the Athletic reports.

The reporter also mentions this could be his final missed game at least for now. Also, JaMychal Green is now listed out with a right lower leg infection, as well as Stephen Curry. While Klay Thompson and Draymond Green as listed as day-to-day.