Veteran point guard Chris Paul, after playing with Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, has shown great admiration for young San Antonio Spurs phenom Victor Wembanyama.

Paul, despite his age, continues to demonstrate a highly competitive level and his leadership will be fundamental to Wembanyama’s development. Next season will be a unique opportunity for both players to shine and share successes on the court.

Chris Paul’s arrival to the San Antonio Spurs adds an exciting element to the 2023-2024 season. The veteran point guard will have the opportunity to share the court with the young prodigy Victor Wembanyama, forming a duo that promises to revolutionize basketball.

What did Chris Paul say about Victor Wembayama?

During a recent appearance on Colin Cowherd’s “The Herd,” Paul was full of praise for the San Antonio Spurs rookie. “I don’t think he has a limit,” Paul said of the Frenchman’s potential. “After every game, we would talk about how weird it was to try to defend him or throw him on him. This shows how the game has evolved and how American players appreciate European talent.”

Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs reacts during the first quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on December 28, 2023 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Chris Paul and Victor Wembayama: A Dream Duo

The combination of experience and youth between the two players could become one of the most explosive in the NBA. Although the Spurs are facing a rebuilding process, the presence of these two stars generates positive expectations for the Texan franchise.

The partnership between Chris Paul and Victor Wembanyama is news that has generated great expectations in the NBA. Fans are looking forward to seeing this duo in action and discovering the full potential they can achieve together.