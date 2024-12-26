NBA Rumors: Lakers prepared to trade three first-round picks to support LeBron and Davis

Before their electrifying Christmas Day victory over the Golden State Warriors—a game marked by LeBron James’ brilliance, Anthony Davis’ absence, and a clutch performance by Austin Reaves—the Los Angeles Lakers found themselves in the headlines for their ambitious plans to bolster their roster. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Lakers were prepared to part with three first-round picks to strengthen the team around James and Davis while keeping an eye on the future.

Charania reported that the Lakers front office was actively monitoring potential sellers, including the Portland Trail Blazers, Washington Wizards, Toronto Raptors, and Chicago Bulls.

“The Lakers are in somewhat of a different boat,” Charania explained. “They feel like they’re top-heavy when you think about LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The question is, how do they round out this team around those two guys? They’re monitoring sellers across the NBA, such as Portland, Washington, Toronto, and possibly Chicago. My sources tell me the Lakers are open to moving their three first-round picks in a trade.”

Charania also emphasized that the Lakers weren’t just looking for short-term help but players who could contribute both now and for several seasons to come. “They want a player or players who fit this iteration of the team with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, but who can also play for three, four, or five more years under head coach JJ Redick,” he added.

Austin Reaves #15 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts during the second half of the NBA game at Footprint Center

What are the Lakers’ options?

The Lakers are reportedly keeping tabs on players from teams in rebuilding phases. Rumors have linked them to Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls, though the organization is reportedly reluctant to include rising star Austin Reaves in any trade packages. Reaves has become a key piece for the Lakers, averaging 17.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 5.1 assists this season, solidifying his importance to both their present and future.

Other potential trade targets include players like Jerami Grant and Anfernee Simons from the Trail Blazers. Charania highlighted the Lakers’ focus on securing young, long-term assets who align with the team’s future vision under Redick’s leadership.

The road ahead for the Lakers

Following their thrilling 115-113 win over the Warriors, the Lakers improved to 17-13, currently sitting in sixth place in the Western Conference standings. However, their flaws remain evident, particularly against more well-rounded and higher-ranked teams. Addressing these weaknesses will be crucial if they hope to emerge as legitimate title contenders in the months ahead.