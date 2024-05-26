The Mavs are up 2-0.

Anthony Edwards’ numbers have taken a dip.

He’s not ready to panic.

Anthony Edwards Talks About His Struggles Vs. Dallas

Anthony Edwards was one of the best performers in the NBA playoffs this season. However, he’s struggling mightily vs. the Dallas Mavericks, barely taking shots in the second half.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are down 0-2 in the series, and plenty of that has had to do with Edwards’ lack of aggressiveness. Also, Jason Kidd’s team deserves props for the defensive job they’ve done on him.

Edwards has always been quite candid about his game, even when things don’t go his way. However, as much as he knows the Mavs are making it tough on him, he still thinks he’s making the right play.

Edwards Says He’s Making The Right Play

“They’re just showing me crowds man, sitting in the gaps. But I’m turning down a lot of shots, like my midranges and stuff, I’m turning a lot of those down,” Edwards said. “But we’re getting open looks, so I ain’t tripping. They’re open, so I’m making the right play. But sometimes the right play may be to just shoot it.”

Anthony Edwards

It’s Not Time To Panic, Says Edwards

Edwards knows things aren’t going well for his team right now. Nonetheless, he also believes they have what it takes to get right on track, especially after what they did vs. the Denver Nuggets:

“I mean. We were down 3-2. We were up 2-0, and they came and won two at the crib, and then won one at their crib. We’ve been here before,” Edwards said. “I don’t think anyone in the locker room is panicking. I hope not. Just come out and play our brand of basketball. We let them make a run, we’re supposed to go up big but, they made a run and cut it right before the half. We made some mistakes but we’ll be alright.”

There’s still plenty of basketball left in this series, and the Timberwolves have the kind of team that could revert this situation. Then again, they’ll need their best player and leader to step up again if they want to stand a chance.