If nothing unexpected happens, Canelo Alvarez will step into the ring this September to face Terence Crawford. Ahead of this highly anticipated bout, a former heavyweight champion has shared a bold prediction for the fight.

Canelo Alvarez is undoubtedly one of the most renowned boxers in history. The Mexican fighter has won numerous titles across multiple divisions, solidifying his status as one of the most complete pugilists of all time.

In recent months, Canelo was under scrutiny for not finalizing his fight schedule for 2025. However, he recently announced his upcoming opponents, including a blockbuster showdown against Terence Crawford, which is shaping up to be one of his toughest challenges in recent years.

Ex-heavyweight champ makes bold prediction for Canelo vs. Crawford

After Canelo Alvarez defeated Edgar Berlanga in September 2024, many expected him to immediately announce his next fight. However, he waited until early 2025 to reveal his opponents.

According to reports, Canelo struggled to secure a worthy opponent for May, as negotiations with Terence Crawford had yet to be finalized. At one point, there were even rumors that Jake Paul might step into the ring against him, but that fight ultimately fell through.

Canelo eventually agreed to face William Scull in May, but his bout with Terence Crawford remains the most anticipated fight of the year. The showdown is scheduled for September, giving both fighters ample time to prepare for what promises to be an electrifying contest.

Crawford will have to move up in weight to challenge Canelo, which could impact his agility and overall performance. However, former heavyweight champion Shannon Briggs believes Crawford will have no trouble defeating Alvarez.

Terence Crawford has his arm raised by Referee Harvey Dock after his 9th round TKO of Errol Spence Jr. at their fight for the undisputed world welterweight championship at T-Mobile Arena.

“Yeah, he gonna do it. He gonna win. He’s gonna win by knockout,” Shannon Briggs told Fight Hub TV. “He’s gonna do whatever he has to do. He’s gonna dog him, he’s gonna be strong, he’s gonna throwing hard punches. He knows this is what he wanted all his life. I’ve known him since he was a little kid. 10, 11-years-old. He can fight, and he’s gonna win. Trust me, I’m telling y’all.”

Has Canelo Alvarez ever been knocked out?

Canelo Alvarez boasts an impressive 62-2-2 record, with multiple world titles to his name since turning pro in 2005. He is a masterful defensive boxer who expertly avoids devastating punches while maintaining his composure in the ring.

In his two career losses, Canelo was defeated by unanimous and majority decision. Notably, he has never been knocked out, making it highly unlikely that Terence Crawford will be the first to stop him inside the distance.

