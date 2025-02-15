John Harbaugh’s Ravens may add a former Super Bowl champion to their staff ahead of the 2025 NFL season

The Baltimore Ravens will once again aim to be contenders in the upcoming 2025 NFL season. To achieve this, they will not only focus on strengthening their roster and further boosting Lamar Jackson’s talent, but also on surrounding head coach John Harbaugh with the best possible support, ensuring he can leverage his full talent and experience in the season ahead.

The news reports the imminent return of a familiar face in Baltimore. After his most recent stint with the Titans, former Super Bowl champion Anthony Levine is set to become the new assistant special teams coach for Harbaugh’s team.

The news was reported by journalist Matt Zenitz, who, through his official X (formerly Twitter) account @mzenitz, announced Levine’s return to the Ravens after two years away from the franchise.

“The #Ravens are expected to hire Anthony Levine as an assistant special teams coach, sources tell @CBSSports/@247Sports. Levine, who played for the Ravens from 2012-21, was assistant special teams coach for the #Titans the last two years. Worked for the Ravens in 2022 as a personnel and coaching assistant,” Zenitz stated.

Anthony Levine #41 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half of a preseason game at M&T Bank Stadium on August 08, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland.

In 2022, Levine served as a player personnel and coaching assistant with the Ravens, while in the 2023/24 season, he moved his services to Tennessee to become the assistant special teams coach for the Titans.

Levine’s notable achievements in the NFL

Since his arrival in the NFL, Anthony Levine played a total of eleven seasons as a professional, split between the Green Bay Packers and the Baltimore Ravens.

In early 2011, while playing for the Wisconsin-based franchise, Levine earned his first Vince Lombardi Trophy. It was in Super Bowl XLV, where the Green Bay Packers defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-25, with Aaron Rodgers being named the MVP of that game.

Two years later, now as a member of the Baltimore Ravens, the safety became a champion for the second and final time in his career. Under the leadership of Joe Flacco, John Harbaugh’s team defeated the San Francisco 49ers 34-31 in Super Bowl XLVII, with the 49ers being coached by his brother, Jim Harbaugh.

