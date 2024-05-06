Now considered to be one of the best players in the NBA, Anthony Edwards could've been Stephen Curry's teammate, but the Golden State Warriors turned down a trade offer for the Georgia product.

Sometimes, NBA teams are judged by the moves they make. Others, they’re judged by the moves they didn’t do. This time, the Golden State Warriors are drawing plenty of heat for both.

Four years ago, the Warriors had the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, which they used to get James Wiseman. Fast forward to today, and Wiseman is a backup for the league-worst Detroit Pistons.

Some called them out for not taking LaMelo Ball instead. Now a report by Brian Windhorst of ESPN revealed that they could’ve traded with the Minnesota Timberwolves to get Anthony Edwards.

The Timberwolves Didn’t Want Him Anthony Edwards

Apparently, the Timberwolves were aggressively trying to trade down from the first-overall selection. Nonetheless, then-GM Bob Myers and the Warriors’ brass weren’t interested.

Anthony Edwards

“To go back to draft night — the Wolves were very interested in trading out of this pick,” Windhorst said. “They were trying up until they were on the clock, from what I have been told, to get the Warriors interested in moving up.”

The Warriors Weren’t High On Edwards

According to Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report, there were some concerns regarding Edwards’ drive and enthusiasm for winning, which is why Steve Kerr’s team didn’t want anything to do with him:

“Teams are worried about Edwards’ drive and enthusiasm for winning, and according to a source, the Golden State Warriors aren’t a likely landing spot due to these concerns,” Wasserman wrote.

Granted, the COVID-19 pandemic made the process for that year’s draft class a little different. But Edwards has proven to be a relentless competitor who’s absolutely obsessed with winning and being the best in the league.

It didn’t take long before he proved the doubters wrong, and he’s now in the running to be the next face of the NBA. The Warriors, on the other hand, didn’t even make the playoffs this season.