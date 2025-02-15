Vikings’ HC Kevin O’Connell addresses team’s QB decision for 2025 season

Although the Minnesota Vikings did not make it to Super Bowl LIX, Kevin O’Connell established a very interesting NFL project in which he even had to face difficulties such as JJ McCarthy’s injury that forced the team to look for Sam Darnold as an alternative, demonstrating his adaptability and clinical eye to find promising players. However, with Darnold’s short contract and the return of JJ McCarthy, Kevin O’Connell addressed the team’s plans for the quarterback.

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell discussed the team’s QB plans for 2025: “We’re evaluating how we’re going to move forward and put the best possible team together in 2025 and beyond. We know we’re excited about JJ McCarthy. He confirmed a lot of the things in a very short amount of time that we had hoped to be from him before unfortunately getting hurt,” stated Kevin O’Connell on Dan Patrick Show.

Despite Sam Darnold‘s impressive season, Kevin O’Connell stated that no decision has been made regarding the quarterback position. However, he praised JJ McCarthy, expressing excitement for his return after showing promise before his injury. O’Connell also acknowledged Darnold’s strong performance, noting he has positioned himself as a valuable free agent if not re-signed.

“Then Sam took advantage of his opportunity and has really put himself as probably the premier player at the position going into free agency. Sam is going to have some opportunities. We’re working through what that’s going to look like for us,” stated Sam Darnold.

Sam Darnold #14 of the Minnesota Vikings warms up before the NFL playoff game at State Farm Stadium on January 13, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona. The Rams defeated the Vikings 27-9

Kevin O’Connell would surely prefer to keep both Sam Darnold and JJ McCarthy, but Darnold’s strong season and potential lucrative offers in free agency complicate the situation. As a result, O’Connell must weigh his options at quarterback, including the possibility of giving McCarthy a bigger role to continue his development.

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell reveals key factor in QB decision for the future

Kevin O’Connell stated that one crucial factor will determine the future of his quarterbacks, hinting at a key consideration in deciding between Sam Darnold’s potential return and JJ McCarthy’s development as the team evaluates its long-term plans at the position.

“The communication between me and those guys has to be paramount, and the agents and our front office, those conversations will go on. But what we try to build here is something that I hope is always beyond that, above that,” O’Connell stated.

However, Kevin O’Connell stated that the Vikings have not made a decision regarding the future of their quarterbacks. “…We haven’t made that decision yet. I talked to really all three, you know, both JJ (McCarthy), and J.J.’s here every day, but I talked to Sam (Darnold) yesterday for a long time, talked to Daniel Jones for a long time.”

Nevertheless, Kevin O’Connell stated that there is more to it than just the renewal of his players: “I just want those guys to know that there’s an element in this where our relationship matters.”