Are Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns playing today, Oct. 5, for NY Knicks vs 76ers in 2026 NBA Preseason?

The New York Knicks begin their 2026 NBA Preseason slate against the Philadelphia 76ers, expecting to see the championship tandem of Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns back in action.

The New York Knicks are just days away from beginning their defending-champion reign after winning the championship in the 2025-26 season, as they prepare for the NBA Preseason against the Philadelphia 76ers as their first opponent. The 76ers will be without LeBron James and Joel Embiid, but the Knicks expect to have Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns available.

All signs point to Jalen Brunson and Towns playing minutes against the 76ers, as both are available. Knicks coach Mike Brown plans a light workload for his starters throughout the preseason, so most of the minutes will go to reserves and to five veterans on non-guaranteed deals chasing what is likely one open roster spot.

Those taking on the heavy minute load will be those five: Bruce Brown, Ochai Agbaji, James Wiseman, Drew Eubanks, and Tony Bradley. It is the first meeting since New York swept Philadelphia 4-0 in the 2026 Eastern Conference semifinals on the way to their first NBA title since 1973.

Advertisement

Regulating minutes makes sense for Brunson

The caution makes sense. Brunson spent much of the summer in a cast after undergoing surgery to repair a tendon in his left wrist. Also, Josh Hart is playing despite having a right ring finger injury that requires a joint replacement—a procedure he will not undergo until he retires, as the surgery would end his career.

Jalen Brunson of New York Knicks during a press conference.

Do not expect to see a huge performance from Jalen Brunson this Monday. However, it is worth noting that, according to a report by the New York Daily News, the team arrived in “pretty good shape” after a Finals run that extended into June.

Advertisement

The Knicks face a direct rival. As is well known, the Knicks are coming off a dominant campaign that culminated in their first championship since 1973. Unlike the Sixers, this group has been together for a long time, so building chemistry quickly is likely not as important as making sure everyone is healthy after a long summer.

However, as is known, the Sixers will not have their starting lineup available: LeBron James, Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid, Anfernee Simons, Dominick Barlow, and Adem Bona are ruled out for the preseason opener against the Knicks. This gives the advantage to the defending NBA champions.

Key takeaways

Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns are expected to play against the 76ers.

are expected to play against the 76ers. A 4-0 sweep was achieved by New York in the 2026 Eastern Conference semifinals.

was achieved by New York in the 2026 Eastern Conference semifinals. Right ring finger injury requires eventual joint replacement for Josh Hart.