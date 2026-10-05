Why aren’t LeBron James, Joel Embiid playing today, Oct. 5, for 76ers vs NY Knicks in 2026 NBA Preseason?

The Philadelphia 76ers begin their 2026 NBA Preseason action against the New York Knicks with hopes of seeing stars LeBron James and Joel Embiid suit up.

The Philadelphia 76ers begin the 2026 NBA Preseason against none other than the defending champion New York Knicks, aiming to start on a high note following the arrival of LeBron James, though it appears today will not be the day he shares the court with Joel Embiid.

LeBron James and Joel Embiid are among the healthy inactives for the Philadelphia 76ers, meaning they are out for the matchup. The decision is tactical, likely aimed at avoiding exposing both players to potential injury.

Furthermore, they will not be the only ones sitting out, as the Sixers will not have several of their biggest names on the floor. Tyrese Maxey is also ruled out, while Anfernee Simons, Dominick Barlow, Adem Bona, and Tacko Fall are among the other Philadelphia players unavailable for the opener.

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Concerning injury report for LeBron

James had been seen participating comfortably in training sessions with the 76ers, but a report emerged today that raises concern among 76ers fans regarding how the veteran is entering this season. The ruling comes on the same day that ESPN’s Dave McMenamin provided additional insight into James’ physical condition entering his 24th NBA season.

LeBron James during a LA Lakers match.

McMenamin reported that James is dealing with chronic arthritis in his left foot, with special attention paid to the area during his daily training routine. His lower back is also being monitored after sciatica caused him to miss the first month of last season.

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These factors make workload management a major consideration for Philadelphia, especially given James’ age and the length of the regular season. The Sixers are already analyzing how to manage that workload and handle back-to-back games as they prepare for the season.

Embiid’s physical status

That lingering worry over LeBron can be eased by the progress made by Embiid. Hours before tipoff, Philadelphia received another encouraging sign about the former MVP’s physical condition.

ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported Monday on “NBA Today” that Embiid has slimmed down to his rookie weight following an offseason in which the 32-year-old finally had an opportunity to focus on training instead of rehabilitation.

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Embiid was listed at 250 pounds coming out of Kansas before Philadelphia selected him with the No. 3 pick in the 2014 NBA draft. His current NBA profile lists him at 270 pounds. If true, this represents a highly significant change given Embiid’s injury history. It remains a shame that fans will have to wait to see LeBron and Joel share the floor.

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