Is Karl-Anthony Towns playing today, December 18, for Knicks vs Pacers?

The New York Knicks face the Indiana Pacers in an NBA regular-season matchup, with the Knicks arriving in their best moment of the season. Fresh off winning the NBA Cup, they position themselves as one of the top championship contenders, but staying healthy remains essential. That reality raises a key question: Will Karl-Anthony Towns play tonight?

Towns is officially listed as questionable for Thursday night’s game due to knee soreness. He is one of several Knicks appearing on the injury report, alongside Mitchell Robinson, OG Anunoby, and Josh Hart, all of whom are also listed as questionable, creating uncertainty around the rotation.

There is a strong possibility that Towns does not play, given the demanding schedule the Knicks currently face. This game represents the front end of a back-to-back set, and workload management becomes a factor as the season continues to intensify.

The Knicks are on the road against Indiana tonight, return home to face Philadelphia on Friday, and then travel again to take on the Miami Heat on Sunday. After playing an additional game in Las Vegas, the Knicks now navigate three games in four nights, putting added strain on the roster.

Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the New York Knicks drives ahead.

Towns’ numbers

Towns appears on the injury report several times this season, but he misses only one of the team’s first 25 games. The All-Star big man averages 22.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game, while shooting 47.4 percent from the field and 36.0 percent from three-point range.

His impact remains significant thanks to his scoring efficiency and floor spacing ability. Towns consistently creates matchup problems for opposing defenses, making his availability a major factor in how the Knicks approach this stretch.

Knicks as NBA Cup champions

On Tuesday, the Knicks extended their winning streak to five games by defeating the San Antonio Spurs 124–113 to capture the NBA Cup. Jalen Brunson earned MVP honors, but Towns’ performance also played a key role in the title run.

Towns delivered a solid outing in the final, posting 16 points, 11 rebounds, and one assist in 30 minutes of action. He contributes on both ends of the floor, helping stabilize the Knicks defensively while reinforcing why his presence remains crucial as the team pushes forward in the regular season.

