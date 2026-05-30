Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns makes Spider-Man reference while speaking about his first NBA Finals appearance

The New York Knicks are coming off a 4-0 sweep of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals, securing their spot in the 2026 NBA Finals. Following standout performances from Karl-Anthony Towns alongside Jalen Brunson, who was awarded the conference MVP, Towns commented on how he feels by referring to Spider-Man.

In a recent chat with the media ahead of Game 1, Karl-Anthony Towns gave his own perspective on the situation, starting with how his team has handled the prolonged layoff between these Finals and the previous series, mentioning the new Spider-Man movie.

“We understand what happened last time we had a layoff like this,” said Karl-Anthony Towns, via SNY Knicks. “So, we’re trying to be better than we were last time by approaching it better and preparing better than we did last time. We’re obviously making tweaks to not have the same rust that we had in Game 1. Wake up, it was a brand new day, back to work,” Karl-Anthony Towns said on how he celebrated the win. “So, we all got back to work, and we are just preparing.”

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Karl-Anthony Towns’ performance

Karl-Anthony Towns has provided a massive boost in the frontcourt, making an impact with his scoring, rebounding, and size at the position. The Knicks have not lost a Game 1 yet this year, going 3-0 through the first three series. They started rusty in the series opener, trailing by as many as 22 points in the fourth quarter, but rallied for a historic comeback win, going on to sweep the series 4-0.

Karl-Anthony Towns of the Knicks

Behind Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns is among their most reliable scorers, coming off a strong 2025-26 season with averages of 20.1 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game on 50.1% shooting from the field and 36.8% shooting from three.

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At 30 years old, the six-time All-Star is still in the prime of his career, and he will be fighting desperately to capture his first-ever NBA championship alongside Jalen Brunson, who is playing at an excellent level, accompanied by OG Anunoby and Josh Hart, who are doing their part.

The Finals are scheduled to begin on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, where the Knicks are still waiting for their opponent from the Western Conference, where the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder will determine the second finalist in Game 7 on Saturday, May 30.