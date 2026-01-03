Are Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns playing today, December 3, for 76ers vs Knicks?

Trending topics:
The Philadelphia 76ers face the New York Knicks in one of the most intriguing matchups of this NBA regular season slate, given the stars on both franchises, and the question arises: Will Karl-Anthony Towns and Joel Embiid play?

By Emilio Abad

Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers and Karl-Anthony Towns of the New York Knicks.
Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers and Karl-Anthony Towns of the New York Knicks.

The Philadelphia 76ers face the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden during the NBA regular season in a matchup that promises high-level play, given the form both teams have shown in recent games and the star power on their rosters. As tipoff approaches, the main question centers on availability: Will Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns be on the floor?

The Philadelphia 76ers are expected to have their franchise center available as they close out a five-game road trip on Saturday night. Philadelphia list Joel Embiid as probable with right knee injury management on their latest injury report, a positive sign as they prepare to face the Knicks in New York.

On the Knicks side, Karl-Anthony Towns appears on the injury report and is listed as questionable for Saturday night. His final status could play a significant role in determining the flow and outcome of the matchup, especially against a Philadelphia frontcourt anchored by Embiid.

The Knicks enter the game with a 23-11 record and sit in second place in the Eastern Conference. The 76ers, who hold an 18-14 mark, occupy fifth place in the East and look to secure a road victory that would further strengthen their position in the standings.

Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Knicks injury report

New York lists three players on the injury report, with Towns being the most notable name. Josh Hart is ruled out, which removes an important defensive presence and rebounder from the Knicks‘ rotation.

  • Karl-Anthony Towns, illness, questionable
  • Josh Hart, right ankle sprain, out
  • Landry Shamet, right shoulder sprain, out
76ers injury report

Philadelphia also lists five players on their injury report, with Embiid drawing the most attention. Embiid last played in Thursday’s 123-108 win over the Dallas Mavericks, where he finished with 22 points, six assists, four rebounds, and one block while shooting efficiently from the field.

  • Joel Embiid, right knee injury management, probable
  • Kelly Oubre Jr., left knee sprain, out
  • Trenton Watford, left adductor strain, out
  • MarJon Beauchamp, G League two-way, out
  • Johni Broome, G League assignment, out
Joel Embiid numbers this season

Across 15 games this NBA season, Embiid is averaging 22.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.3 blocks per game. His rebounding rate sits at a career low, and his shooting efficiency has dipped compared to previous seasons, including 44.1 percent from the field and 23.9 percent from three-point range, as he continues to work back into full rhythm.

