Are Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns playing today, December 3, for 76ers vs Knicks?

The Philadelphia 76ers face the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden during the NBA regular season in a matchup that promises high-level play, given the form both teams have shown in recent games and the star power on their rosters. As tipoff approaches, the main question centers on availability: Will Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns be on the floor?

The Philadelphia 76ers are expected to have their franchise center available as they close out a five-game road trip on Saturday night. Philadelphia list Joel Embiid as probable with right knee injury management on their latest injury report, a positive sign as they prepare to face the Knicks in New York.

On the Knicks side, Karl-Anthony Towns appears on the injury report and is listed as questionable for Saturday night. His final status could play a significant role in determining the flow and outcome of the matchup, especially against a Philadelphia frontcourt anchored by Embiid.

The Knicks enter the game with a 23-11 record and sit in second place in the Eastern Conference. The 76ers, who hold an 18-14 mark, occupy fifth place in the East and look to secure a road victory that would further strengthen their position in the standings.

Knicks injury report

New York lists three players on the injury report, with Towns being the most notable name. Josh Hart is ruled out, which removes an important defensive presence and rebounder from the Knicks‘ rotation.

Karl-Anthony Towns, illness, questionable

Josh Hart, right ankle sprain, out

Landry Shamet, right shoulder sprain, out

76ers injury report

Philadelphia also lists five players on their injury report, with Embiid drawing the most attention. Embiid last played in Thursday’s 123-108 win over the Dallas Mavericks, where he finished with 22 points, six assists, four rebounds, and one block while shooting efficiently from the field.

Joel Embiid, right knee injury management, probable

Kelly Oubre Jr., left knee sprain, out

Trenton Watford, left adductor strain, out

MarJon Beauchamp, G League two-way, out

Johni Broome, G League assignment, out

Joel Embiid numbers this season

Across 15 games this NBA season, Embiid is averaging 22.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.3 blocks per game. His rebounding rate sits at a career low, and his shooting efficiency has dipped compared to previous seasons, including 44.1 percent from the field and 23.9 percent from three-point range, as he continues to work back into full rhythm.