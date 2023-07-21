Russell Westbrook has been widely mistreated over the past couple of years of his NBA career. It all started as soon as he was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, constantly being scapegoated and harassed by the fans.

For whatever reason, most media members have tried to put Westbrook as a selfish guy and toxic teammate. One even went as far as to call him a vampire in the locker room.

Notably, that’s far from what young Los Angeles Lakers star Austin Reaves said about him, praising him as one of the best teammates and people he’s ever been around.

Austin Reaves Praises Russell Westbrook

“He’s one of the best teammates I’ve ever had. As a person, you can’t get much better,” Reaves said in All The Smoke. “I got COVID in December of my rookie year in Minnesota. He reached out 3 or 4 times, asked if I need anything, and offered to send me stuff, whatever I needed.”

“As a person, couldn’t get better. Same as a teammate,” Reaves continued. “He was always empowering everybody to be better and do better and want more. As you said, he gets a bad rap. I don’t really understand why.”

Westbrook doesn’t get the credit and respect he deserves from the media and some fans. But every single one of his former teammates will always tell you the same thing about him.