Now that Darvin Ham is no longer on the premises, Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves believes the team is finally heading in the right direction.

The Los Angeles Lakers always have NBA championship aspirations, even when, realistically, they don’t have a shot. That’s why Darvin Ham is no longer their head coach.

One thought he was the scapegoat and that could be right to some degree. However, when you can’t figure out a way to beat the same opponent for two years, you have to go.

That’s why Austin Reave didn’t seem to be too satisfied with Coach Ham. In a recent interview, he claimed that they needed a system around LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and stated that the team might finally go in the right direction now.

Austin Reaves Takes Subtle Jab At Darvin Ham

“Obviously Bron and AD is a very special duo to have, but just growing a system around those two to basically help in whatever they need and then playing around them. But I think we’re heading in the right direction, obviously with a coaching change coming up. I don’t know when they’re hiring a coach so I’m right there with y’all on that news. But hopefully, we get somebody that comes to work every single day the way that we do; ready to go try to win a championship,” Reaves said.

Austin Reaves

Reaves Predicts The NBA Finals

The talented guard also talked about the current state of the league and how tough things are in the Western Conference. On top of that, he chose the Dallas Mavericks to win the NBA Finals:

“I gotta go Dallas just because I can’t choose Boston. It’s a tough question because it’s such a tough league,” Reaves said. “There’s so many teams that are growing, you see like the OKCs, the Minnesotas (Timberwolves), and obviously the two teams that are left, young teams that have been together for a while and learned to play in a system around one another. I feel like that’s something you need in any sport you play like consistency is basically a system and just growing with what we have.”

At the end of the day, the Lakers don’t have a roster that’s good enough to keep up with other power hosues in the Western Conference. Still, Ham didn’t seem to be the right guy to lead them to the promised land anyways.