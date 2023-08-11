The Los Angeles Lakers found a diamond in the rough when they got Austin Reaves. He wasn’t even taken in the NBA Draft, and he’s now playing for Team USA.

Reaves’ rise to stardom is no coincidence. He’s put in a lot of work to go from a two-way player to secure a big contract in the offseason, and he’s just getting started.

That’s why he’s loving his time with the national team so much. In a recent interview for NBA.com, he opened up on how much he’s learned from every single one of his teammates thus far.

Austin Reaves Thriving With Team USA

“A lot, honestly [learning with new teammates], I feel like we’ve gelled really fast as a team,” Reaves said. “I think it shows the way we play the game and you know that’s going to continue to grow as far as we go.”

“That’s the main thing, we know we have a lot of talent, we know what we could do a lot of great things offensively and defensively, but it’s all about becoming one unit and really just going and playing with one another,” he added.

Reaves has made the most of every learning experience in his career thus far, so he should be poised for another breakout season in 2023-24 after getting to work with some of the best young guys in the game.