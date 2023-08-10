The Los Angeles Lakers didn’t need a lottery pick in the NBA Draft to find their next star. They didn’t even need to use a draft pick at all, but Austin Reaves has proven that he belongs in the league already.

Reaves got a big payday in the offseason. It was well-deserved after all the great work he put in throughout the course of the campaign, and it seems like he’s just getting started.

His great play granted him a spot in Team USA’s roster for the upcoming FIBA World Cup. Moreover, he recently drew the ultimate compliment from Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, who praised his versatility.

Steve Kerr Raves About Austin Reaves’ Versatility

“He fits in wherever we put him; that’s the beauty of Austin,” Kerr said.“He’s a connector. He’s a hell of a basketball player. He’s physical, shoots and passes it. Just so poised out there all the time. He’s a guy who enhances any lineup that he plays with.”

“ Just feel, vision, awareness, and understanding of the game,” Kerr added. “The ball just goes to the right spot, the right cut is made. Austin made a play yesterday where he made a drive and kick; he was kind of behind the defense, and he worked completely behind the defense, flashed kind of in the middle of the paint, caught it and swung it through. He had feel; you have to have awareness to make a play like that. So connectors are guys who make those types of plays, and the game just makes sense, and you end up getting open shots.”

Reaves is a rising star, and his work ethic and basketball IQ will help him get better as the years go by. The Lakers struck gold, and his contract could be one of the best bargains in the league in no time.