Bad news for LeBron James as Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves remain out ahead of Lakers vs Rockets

The Los Angeles Lakers head into their matchup against the Rockets dealing with a major setback at the worst possible time. As the stakes continue to rise, LeBron James is once again left carrying the load for a team missing key pieces.

JJ Redick spoke to the press about the injury statuses of Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves and said both are expected to remain sidelined, leaving a significant gap in the team’s offensive rhythm and overall depth.

With fewer options available, all eyes turn to James to lead the response against a Houston side eager to capitalize. In a game that already carried weight, the circumstances have only made the challenge steeper for Los Angeles.

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What injuries are keeping them out for the Lakers?

Luka Doncic is dealing with a Grade 2 hamstring strain, while Austin Reaves is sidelined with a Grade 2 oblique injury. Both issues originated in early April and have since ruled them out for the start of the series against the Houston Rockets.

Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves on March 12, 2026 (Source: Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

For the NBA franchise, Doncic’s injury has been particularly complex. The star guard suffered the hamstring strain on April 2 and even traveled overseas to undergo specialized treatment in an effort to accelerate his recovery.

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Despite that, typical timelines for this type of injury hover around several weeks, leaving his availability for the series in serious doubt. Reaves’ situation is more clearly defined, but still impactful.

The guard sustained his oblique strain in the same game and was believed to miss between four and six weeks, effectively ruling him out for at least the early portion of the matchup. However, as of now, both remain out indefinitely.

How long will Doncic and Reaves be out for the Lakers?

Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves are out indefinitely, with no clear timeline for their return. JJ Redick made it clear there won’t be any updates this week, reinforcing the uncertainty surrounding both players’ recoveries.

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“They’re out indefinitely. I’m not going to have an update for you this week. They’re out indefinitely” – JJ Redick on the injury statuses of Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves pic.twitter.com/h9awcSTLcP — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) April 14, 2026

That lack of clarity complicates both short-term planning and their outlook moving forward. They are central to the team’s offensive flow, and without a defined return date, the coaching staff must continue adjusting on the fly.

As a result, LeBron James is expected to shoulder an even heavier burden, especially in a demanding matchup against the Houston Rockets, where depth and rhythm could make all the difference.

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