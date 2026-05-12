Lakers’ LeBron James reveals he has not decided on his future after losing Game 4 vs OKC

The Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James commented on what his future holds after losing Game 4 against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2026 NBA Playoffs.

The Los Angeles Lakers were swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder 4-0, which raised uncertainty regarding LeBron James future and his career in the NBA. LeBron himself still did not have it very clear and made that known after the loss.

LeBron James revealed to the press after the game that he still does not know what his future holds and that he will think about it with his family. “I don’t know, obviously. We’re still fresh from losing. I don’t know what the future holds for me… I’ll go back and recalibrate with my family and talk to them, spend some time with them, and when the time comes, you guys will know what I decide to do.”

LeBron came off a great season, considering he is 41 years old, but we have to be aware that whatever his decision is, all that is left is to applaud him. He finished with 20.9 PPG, 7.2 APG and 6.1 RPG in the regular season, and in the playoffs, he averaged 23.2 PPG, 6.7 RPG and 7.3 APG, in addition to leading and surprising against the Houston Rockets in the first round.

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LeBron happy with his season

During the press conference after the game, LeBron also demonstrated satisfaction regarding his performance this NBA season, which keeps getting more complicated because of his age.

LeBron:



"I don't know what the future holds for me" pic.twitter.com/KnKjYWnf9y — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) May 12, 2026

“Listen, s****, I left everything I could out on the floor. … I’m not looking at my year as a disappointment, that’s for damn sure,” LeBron said. And there is a lot of truth to that. The closest example we have is the series against the Houston Rockets, where he once again became the first option without his two-star teammates, who were injured (Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves).

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And in this season, we saw LeBron in a different role in the Lakers, handing the baton to the next generation, and we saw him in a role we had never seen before, as in certain moments, he was the third option inside of JJ Redick’s system, and he acknowledged it.

The 41-year-old player had never experienced being a third option or role player on a team throughout his career. “I’ve never been a third option in my life. To be able to thrive in that role for that period of time and then have to step back (into the lead role),” James said.