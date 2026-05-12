Lakers’ list of potential free agents after 2026 NBA playoffs exit

The Los Angeles Lakers must now face a reality with several players who could leave the team and seek a new home, including Austin Reaves, who will have to analyze his future after being eliminated from the playoffs.

The Los Angeles Lakers face a transformative offseason after being swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2026 NBA playoffs. With several key roster spots opening up, the front office must decide the future of Rui Hachimura, who enters unrestricted free agency, and Deandre Ayton, who holds a crucial $8.1 million player option.

Adding to the complexity, Maxi Kleber is set to become an unrestricted free agent after a season where he provided veteran spacing and defensive depth. Meanwhile, Luke Kennard also hits the open market as an unrestricted free agent; he earned $13.2 million last year while serving as a primary perimeter threat for a team that struggled with consistent outside shooting.

Austin Reaves is another critical piece of the puzzle as he weighs a $14.9 million player option following a productive campaign as a secondary playmaker with LeBron James. His decision will significantly impact the team’s backcourt rotation and financial flexibility, especially as they look to retool a roster that failed to secure a single victory in their final postseason series this spring.

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Lakers free agency situation

The most significant storyline revolves around LeBron James, who could hit unrestricted free agency after playing under a massive $59.5 million deal. James continues to be the focal point of the franchise’s championship aspirations, and his potential departure or a new contract negotiation will dictate exactly how much cap space the front office can utilize to improve the supporting cast.

LeBron James on his future:



"I don’t know what the future holds for me … I’ll go back and recalibrate with my family and talk with them, spend some time with them, and when the time comes, you guys will know what I decide to do.”pic.twitter.com/zTpxHWi00T — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) May 12, 2026

Player Name 2025-26 Salary (Millions) Type LeBron James $59.5 Unrestricted Rui Hachimura $27.4 Unrestricted Maxi Kleber $20.9 Unrestricted Austin Reaves $14.9 Player Option Luke Kennard $13.2 Unrestricted Deandre Ayton $8.1 Player Option Marcus Smart $5.4 Player Option Jaxson Hayes $3.4 Unrestricted Data from Spotrac and ESPN

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Beyond the superstars, the Lakers must manage the futures of veteran guard Marcus Smart and athletic big man Jaxson Hayes to round out their rotation. Smart holds a $5.4 million player option that could provide defensive grit, while Hayes is set to become an unrestricted free agent after earning $3.4 million, leaving the team’s frontcourt depth in a state of flux.

With eight potential players hitting the market, including the league’s all-time leading scorer, the organization faces a key summer to avoid another early exit. Management will need to balance lucrative veteran contracts with younger talent to ensure they remain competitive.