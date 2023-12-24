Ben Simmons is so incredibly talented that even though he hasn’t been a good NBA player for years, the fans, the Brooklyn Nets, and even his colleagues still expect him to become an All-Star again soon.

Simmons was hyped during the offseason and admitted that he owed it to the fans to go back to being the best version of himself. He looked great in open runs — as per usual — but once again, he hasn’t been able to show that when it actually counts.

His nagging back injuries continue to keep him off the court. He’s missed his team’s past 22 games, with the Brooklyn Nets going 13-15 for the season and clearly needing his playmaking and elite defense.

Even when he was on the court, he wasn’t much of a contributor, averaging roughly 6.5 points, a career-best 10.8 rebounds, and 6.7 assists, with his team going 3-3 when he was healthy.

Simmons Has Reached A New Low Point

When asked about the status of his career, the former No. 1 pick admitted that this is probably the most frustrated he’s ever been. It’s not about holding out, leverage, money, or even mental issues this time. He really wants to be on the floor:

“It’s probably one of the most frustrating points in my career just because I wanna be out there to help my team win and compete,” Simmons told the media before the Nets- Nuggets game. “But at the end of the day, it’s one of those things that’s a part of sports. Not every game’s promised. Injuries happen. Unfortunately, it happens. So, for me, it’s just focusing on what I can do now and doing what I can to get back on the floor and contribute.”

There’s No Timetable For His Return

The most frustrating part about this is that there’s not a legitimate timetable for his return. This has been a lingering issue for years now, and he’s been quite injury-prone and has taken way more time to heal than the average NBA player.

“I have no expectations,” Simmons said of a potential return. “I just come in every day and work. I think that’s one of the things about having injuries like this. I’ve known not to put too much pressure on the exact date or whatever it is. It’s just continue to get better and get to a point where you can play. Honestly, I wish it was a sprained ankle. It’s one of those things where you just don’t know. But we’ve seen a lot of progress, which has been a good thing. It’s very positive.”

Time To Call It Quits?

It’s crazy to think that Simmons was a Defensive Player of the Year candidate just some years ago, and he’s still just 27 years old. But no one seems to believe in him anymore, and it just feels like he’s never going to be healthy and able to play for a full season.

Perhaps it’s time to consider all options, including walking away from the game, as he’s getting plenty of hate and backlash for not being able to play, and while that’s not his fault, we’ve seen this happen way too many times with guys like Brandon Roy or Greg Oden.