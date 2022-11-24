Even though he has yet to play a single minute in the NBA, even former players are raving about French superstar prospect Victor Wembanyama.

It's not so usual to find a player who's a lock to be the first-overall pick in the NBA Draft, let alone one that earns that distinction a year before the Draft even takes place. But Victor Wembanyama isn't like every young player out there.

Wembanyama's combination of size, handles, skills, shooting, and strength, make him the most unique prospect in NBA history. A guy his size shouldn't be able to move like that, let alone stay healthy for a full season.

That's why NBA scouts are enamored with the French prospect. He looks like the kind of generational player that could instantly turn a franchise around, a one-of-a-kind freak that only comes every 50 or 60 years.

NBA News: Channing Frye Calls Victor Wembanyama The Greatest NBA Prospect Ever

With that in mind, former NBA champion Channing Frye claimed that Wembanyama is the greatest prospect the league has ever seen. And he should know a thing or two, as he was also a big man who could stretch the floor:

“He’s the greatest prospect in the history of basketball for the NBA," Frye said on NBA Legends Lounge. "It’s not even close. There has never been a created player by God, whatever God you believe in or none at all, that has come from the heavens, that has made a player that No. 1, his teammates love and appreciate. When he falls on the ground, they run and go get him. He’s a good kid. He’s personable. He’s not injury-prone at that size, and he is an absolute dog on the defensive end.”

We have never seen a player so big, so smooth, and with such a rare combination of shot-blocking, three-point shooting, passing, and shot-creation. He could wind up being the most dominant two-way force in basketball history.