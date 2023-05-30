Boston Celtics 2023: Jayson Tatum wants one of his teammates to sign an extension

Officially the 2023 NBA season ended for the Boston Celtics, they will not play the Finals against the Nuggets but they left a good record during the playoffs.

The series against the Miami Heat was tough, 0-3 and then 3-3 to define everything at home in a painful Game 7 where Tatum was injured and couldn’t play well.

The future of the Boston Celtics will depend a lot on the current roster, they look solid, but injuries broke the road to the 2023 NBA Finals.

Who does Tatum want to see sign a contract extension with the Celtics to play another season?

Jayson Tatum responded to a question about Jaylen Brown’s contract extension with the Boston Celtics saying that “It’s extremely important. He’s one of the best players in the league.”

If Tatum has a healthy roster for most of the regular season, it’s likely he can wear out less and come into the postseason stronger.