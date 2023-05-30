Officially the 2023 NBA season ended for the Boston Celtics, they will not play the Finals against the Nuggets but they left a good record during the playoffs.
The series against the Miami Heat was tough, 0-3 and then 3-3 to define everything at home in a painful Game 7 where Tatum was injured and couldn’t play well.
The future of the Boston Celtics will depend a lot on the current roster, they look solid, but injuries broke the road to the 2023 NBA Finals.
Who does Tatum want to see sign a contract extension with the Celtics to play another season?
Jayson Tatum responded to a question about Jaylen Brown’s contract extension with the Boston Celtics saying that “It’s extremely important. He’s one of the best players in the league.”
If Tatum has a healthy roster for most of the regular season, it’s likely he can wear out less and come into the postseason stronger.