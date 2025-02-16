The NBA world was stunned by the blockbuster trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis. The move sparked widespread reactions from former players and analysts, and even NBA Commissioner Adam Silver weighed in on the matter. Amid the buzz of All-Star Weekend, Silver did not hesitate to share his thoughts on Doncic’s unexpected departure.

The 2025 NBA All-Star Game also underwent a major transformation, shifting away from the traditional East vs. West format to a three-team structure featuring the league’s top talent. With declining viewership in recent years, this innovative approach aims to reignite fan interest and attract new audiences.

Against this backdrop, Silver addressed several key topics but admitted he was just as surprised as everyone else about Doncic’s trade to the Lakers. “I was surprised when I heard about the trade. I didn’t know that Luka Doncic was even a potential trade candidate,” Silver said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Silver also emphasized that the league had no prior knowledge of Doncic’s availability, dismissing any speculation that the move was orchestrated to boost the NBA’s appeal.

Luka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the third quarter of a game against the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena on February 10, 2025.

Advertisement

Silver addresses concerns over NBA ratings

Adam Silver spoke about the league’s ongoing expansion efforts, including the potential addition of a team in Las Vegas. He also acknowledged the challenges of engaging new fans and sustaining viewership amid discussions about declining television ratings.

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Warriors’ Stephen Curry reveals he suggested the idea to change the All-Star format

“They’re slightly down from last season. We had some weaknesses early in the year, but we rebounded. The ratings are trending upward now, so I see that as very positive,“ Silver said, addressing concerns over a dip in viewership compared to previous seasons.

Advertisement

Silver weighed in on Timberwolves ownership situation

As the NBA navigates the ongoing ownership dispute involving the Minnesota Timberwolves, Marc Lore, and Alex Rodriguez, Silver and league executives are awaiting a decision from current team owner Glen Taylor.

“I haven’t spoken to him directly about it,” Silver said. “But I think A-Rod and certainly Marc Lore are well-known to the league at this point. They’ve already been vetted and approved as minority owners.“

Advertisement

Advertisement

Silver also emphasized the league’s neutral stance in the arbitration process, stating that the matter remains in Taylor’s hands. “I think they understood that the league had no role in this arbitration. That was something they agreed to as part of their purchase agreement. Ultimately, it’s Glen’s decision to make,“ he added.