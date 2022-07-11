Boston Celtics will face Golden State Warriors in a game of this 2022 NBA Summer League. Find out everything you want to know about this game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

The last NBA champions, Golden State Warriors, will play against Boston Celtics in a 2022 NBA Summer League game. Here, you can check out everything you need to know about this game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV.

The final of the last season is reissued. The two best teams of 2021-2022 will face each other in a duel that, although not with their best players, will undoubtedly be interesting considering the immediate background. Both are looking to remain dominant in the NBA.

Although of course, the Golden State Warriors want to repeat what they have done, while the Boston Celtics have the mission of improving what they did in past finals. For either of the two cases, the need to add young talent to their squads will be essential and that is why this game will have to be closely followed.

Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, July 102, 2022

Time: 8:30 PM (ET)

Location: Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, Nevada

Live stream: FuboTV

Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors: Storylines

Being the two best teams last season, without a doubt their main task in this 2022-2023 will be to continue being what they were. There is an old saying that getting to the top is not as hard as staying there. And without a doubt this is the great challenge for both franchises in the league.

Although of course the success or failure of a team does not depend solely on this, the appearance of new talents could be the key so that they can stay at the top for both teams, therefore they should closely follow this Summer League and find those players that allow them to enhance their squad.

How to Watch Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors in the U.S.

This 2022 NBA Summer League game between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors to be played this Tuesday, July 10 at the Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, Nevada; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV. Other option: NBCSB, ESPN.

Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not defined who will be the favorites for this game yet but they are expected to decide in the next few hours. With none of their best players, but rather the rookies and young players, choosing a favorite will certainly not be an easy task, and either one could be chosen.

