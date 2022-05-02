Boston Celtics will play against Milwaukee Bucks for Game 2 of the Conference Semifinals in the 2022 NBA playoffs. Check out how to watch the game in the United States, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

Boston Celtics will have their first opportunity to tie the series up against Milwaukee Bucks at TD Garden for Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Second Round Playoffs. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Playoffs game, such as the match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch this game. If you are in the United States you can stream live on Sling TV (50% off your first month).

Bucks had two defensive skyscrapers as Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez on last Sunday's Game 1 of this NBA Second Round Playoffs series. The Greak Freak showed once again his MVP's skills defensively and offensively. A triple-double with 24 points, 12 assists and 13 rebounds, including 2 blocks and one awesome self alley-oop proved his high-level confidence. On the other hand, Celtics faced a tougher challenge against the Bucks' defense than the First Round game series.

Jayson Tatum registered 21 points while Jaylen Brown had 12 points with just 10 of 31 shots made combined. Overall the Celtics were outnumbered when they tried to get to the rim. Just 33% in Field Goals made ended up in a 89-101 loss for the Celtics. It was a back-to-reality game for the Celtics, right after their First Round sweep. Game 2 is their chance to tied up this series before the shift to Milwaukee’s home.

Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

Live Stream: Sling TV (50% off your first month)