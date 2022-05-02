Boston Celtics will have their first opportunity to tie the series up against Milwaukee Bucks at TD Garden for Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Second Round Playoffs. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Playoffs game, such as the match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch this game. If you are in the United States you can stream live on Sling TV (50% off your first month).
Bucks had two defensive skyscrapers as Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez on last Sunday's Game 1 of this NBA Second Round Playoffs series. The Greak Freak showed once again his MVP's skills defensively and offensively. A triple-double with 24 points, 12 assists and 13 rebounds, including 2 blocks and one awesome self alley-oop proved his high-level confidence. On the other hand, Celtics faced a tougher challenge against the Bucks' defense than the First Round game series.
Jayson Tatum registered 21 points while Jaylen Brown had 12 points with just 10 of 31 shots made combined. Overall the Celtics were outnumbered when they tried to get to the rim. Just 33% in Field Goals made ended up in a 89-101 loss for the Celtics. It was a back-to-reality game for the Celtics, right after their First Round sweep. Game 2 is their chance to tied up this series before the shift to Milwaukee’s home.
Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks: Match Information
Date: Tuesday, May 3, 2022.
Time: 7:00 PM (ET)
Location: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts
Live Stream: Sling TV (50% off your first month)
Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks: Time by States in the US
ET: 7:00 PM
CT: 6:00 PM
MT: 5:00 PM
PT: 4:00 PM
Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks: Storylines
Boston Celtics went back to reality after their 89-101 loss against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday’s game. The First Round sweep to the Brooklyn Nets made their hopes go way up. However, the Celtics seemed to have forgotten they were facing the current NBA Champions in the Conference Semifinals. The Milwaukee Bucks created a knockdown defense to protect the paint and forced the Celtics to shoot from the 3-point range. Celtics ended with just 18 out of 50 three-point shots made and proved the intensity of the Bucks’ defense on Sunday. Game 2 is the perfect chance to even things up for the Celtics before the series shift to the champions' home.
Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks: How to watch in the US
The 2022 NBA Playoffs Conference Semifinals Game 2 between Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks to be played on Tuesday May 3, 2022 at the TD Garden in Boston will be broadcast on Sling TV (50% off your fist month) as well as TNT for the United States.
Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks: Prediction and Odds
Bucks are leading 1-0 this series after last Sunday’s win. Celtics will have to push harder in Boston if they want to tie this series up. According to Caesars, the favorites are Boston Celtics with -190 odds, while Milwaukee Bucks have +160 odds. The Over/Under Line is set to 215.0 points for Game 2 of this Second Round playoff series.
Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with NBA at Ceasars! It has a first-rate customer service center and various promos for their users. Simply sign up!