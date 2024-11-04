NFL News: Tennessee Titans' teammate of Will Levis is out for the rest of the season

Following their win over the Patriots, the Tennessee Titans have confirmed that two of Will Levis’s teammates are injured, with one sidelined for the remainder of the NFL regular season.

What should have been a celebratory weekend for the Tennessee Titans turned somber with the announcement of multiple injuries following their victory over the Patriots. Despite the impressive win, quarterback Will Levis couldn’t fully savor the result, as one of his key teammates has been ruled out for the remainder of the NFL regular season.

While fans celebrated the win, the main concern shifted to two injured players. One of them is Lloyd Cushenberry, who will be sidelined due to a torn Achilles. NFL Insider Ian Rapoport confirmed on Monday that the center will miss the rest of the season.

Cushenberry had been instrumental, communicating plays to Mason Rudolph and previously to Levis, who has been out since Week 5 but may return soon, as he’s listed as questionable for Week 9. Unfortunately, more setbacks were announced for head coach Brian Callahan’s squad.

Defensive standout Quandre Diggs also sustained an injury, hurting his left foot and exiting the game early. Although the Titans has not confirmed how long he will be out, Diggs was having a standout season, with 42 total tackles, 35 of them solo, and 13 passes defended.

Head coach Brian Callahan of the Tennessee Titans looks on during the first half of the game against the New England Patriots at Nissan Stadium on November 03, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Other injured Titans players

Alongside Diggs and Cushenberry, several other Titans players are recovering from injuries. Among them is Levis, who was marked as questionable for the Patriots game but joined the squad on Sunday and may be nearing a return.

According to the Week 9 injury report, Dillon Radunz, Andrew Rupcich, L’Jarius Sneed, Tre Avery, and Tyjae Spears did not play against the Patriots. However, Amari Hooker and Tony Pollard managed limited action despite their injuries.

Callahan remains optimistic

With a 2-6 record in the AFC South, head coach Brian Callahan expressed his appreciation for the team’s effort, despite the injury news: “We finally got into a position where our team’s hard work paid off. It was really great to see, and I’m proud of the guys for their effort in the locker room.”

Callahan continued, “We played hard and well enough to give ourselves a chance to win. The game was a little longer than expected with an extra quarter of football, but I couldn’t be prouder of how hard those guys fought.”

What’s next for the Titans?

Following the victory, the Titans must capitalize on their upcoming games to keep postseason hopes alive. Their next challenge will be a critical matchup against the Chargers.

Full calendar for the Titans:

Week 10 – Los Angeles Chargers – November 11

Week 11 – Minnesota Vikings – November 17

Week 12 – Houston Texans – November 24

Week 13 – Washington Commanders – December 1

Week 14 – Jacksonville Jaguars – December 8