NBA Rumors: Paul George’s return date with the Philadelphia 76ers confirmed

The Philadelphia 76ers have had a rough start to the season, opening with a 1-4 record while dealing with injuries to key players. However, with the NBA regular season just underway, Paul George could soon be ready to join the lineup.

Despite a rough start to the NBA regular season, the Philadelphia 76ers remain optimistic about the road ahead. With a 1-4 record, the Sixers are hopeful for a turnaround as they await the return of two key players: Joel Embiid and Paul George.

Head coach Nick Nurse could rely on these two stars to strengthen the team’s performance. While Tyrese Maxey and Andre Drummond have provided strong support, their efforts haven’t been enough to reverse the team’s recent struggles in the beginning of the NBA regular season.

Encouraging news is expected this Monday as the Sixers prepare to face the Phoenix Suns, who have had a strong season thus far. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, George is set to make his return against the Suns.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George is expected to make his season debut on Monday vs. the Phoenix Suns, barring any setbacks,” Charania reported. With George’s return, Sixers fans are hopeful the team’s fortunes will change, especially with Embiid’s comeback on the horizon.

Paul George #13 of the LA Clippers looks on during the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets.

Advertisement

Paul George’s last game with the Sixers

During the preseason, George showcased his skills in his last outing with the Sixers against the Hawks. He played well alongside his teammates, scoring 8 points in just 12 minutes before suffering a hyperflexion in his knee.

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Paul George expresses frustration over injury delaying his debut with the 76ers

Prior to this, George also participated in the Sixers’ preseason opener against the Timberwolves. In that game, despite the loss, he led all scorers with 23 points, grabbed 6 rebounds, and added 2 assists over 26 minutes on the floor.

Advertisement

George’s injury update

Before the recent report from Shams Charania, George shared an update on his recovery with Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia, discussing his progress and readiness for a potential season debut: “I’ve been cleared this past week to finally start doing contact stuff. Just being in live practices now, getting up and down, getting that wind up. You can’t really simulate that level of cardio other than by playing. So just being thrown in the mix again has helped get my wind up.”

George continued, “And then just doing sprints, trying to do the extra stuff — running the bleachers, going off to the side of the court and doing sprints up and down. That stuff has helped me get back. But that’s it. That’s the last box I’ve got to check. I’m getting there. I think very soon, that time will be.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sixers fans eagerly await George’s return, hoping Monday’s game will mark his season debut and provide an opportunity for him to help secure a win against a strong opponent led by Kevin Durant.