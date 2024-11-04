MLB News: Yankees add three players to roster to avoid losing them in free agency

They’re not expected to play as starters in the 2025 season, but any one of them could get an opportunity. The move primarily aims to prevent them from entering free agency.

The New York Yankees are making several roster adjustments after their 2024 World Series loss. Among the early changes was the departure of some key players with expired contracts, such as Alex Verdugo and Juan Soto. The Yankees are also focusing on retaining certain minor league players they don’t want to risk losing in free agency.

One of the players added to the roster to avoid free agency is outfielder Taylor Trammell, who recently received a World Series ring due to the Dodgers’ victory over the Yankees. Trammell appeared in a few games for the Dodgers during the 2024 season, which was enough to qualify him for the ring.

Relief pitcher Yerry de los Santos is another addition to the roster. The Dominican pitcher gained some MLB experience with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2022 and 2023 before finishing the 2024 season at Triple-A with the Yankees’ Scranton/Wilkes-Barre affiliate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The third addition is catcher J.C. Escarra, also from the Yankees’ Triple-A affiliate, the RailRiders. Escarra had a busy 2024 season with over 100 games, splitting his time between the RailRiders and the Somerset Patriots, another minor league team in New Jersey.

Aaron Boone during the 2024 season with the Yankees. (G Fiume/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Could These Players Suit Up for the Yankees in 2025?

While it’s still uncertain if any of these players will play with the Yankees in the 2025 season, Trammell stands out as the most experienced of the trio. Between 2021 and 2023, he appeared in over 100 games with the Mariners, and in 2024 he played five games with both the Dodgers and the Yankees. On the other hand, Yerry de los Santos has a 1-4 record across five MLB games from 2022 and 2023.