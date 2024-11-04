NFL News: Derrick Henry sends strong message to Ravens teammates after dominant Week 9 win

Another special week for Derrick Henry, who hit 1,000 yards on the season and followed it up with a strong message to his teammates after the Ravens’ home victory in Week 9.

Derrick Henry officially surpassed 1,000 rushing yards in the 2024 NFL season, reaching the milestone in just nine weeks—a feat that typically takes other running backs much longer. However, despite Baltimore Ravens’ dominant 41-10 victory, Henry had a candid message for his Ravens teammates during the postgame press conference.

Although pleased with the win, Henry admitted he wasn’t satisfied with his own performance. “I’m not happy with how I played, and I need to do better this next game,” he shared, expressing a commitment to improve.

In addition to his self-assessment, Henry made a point to recognize his Ravens teammates’ efforts. “I give the credit to the guys who are blocking to make my job easier,” Henry said. “Credit to all the guys blocking, they did a great job and showed unselfishness.” He also praised the offensive line’s chemistry, highlighting its impact on his success.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Henry commented on Lamar Jackson’s limited rushing attempts in the game, adding, “He didn’t have to run; he’s dangerous with his arm, and I think he showed that today. If you want to stopping the run, he’ll go over their heads and throw it. And if he needs to run, he’ll do that too.”

Quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens hands off to Derrick Henry #22 of the Baltimore Ravens against the Dallas Cowboys during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.

Advertisement

Derrick Henry Reaches 101 Career Touchdowns

Week 9 was also significant for Henry as he crossed the 100-career-touchdown mark, scoring two rushing touchdowns to reach 101. He continues to lead the NFL in both rushing touchdowns and overall rushing yards, reinforcing his position as the league’s top running back.

Advertisement