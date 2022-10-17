Boston Celtics will host Philadelphia 76ers in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Find out everything you want to know about this match, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream NBA regular season game in the US

Boston Celtics, the last NBA runners-up, will host the Philadelphia 76ers in what will be a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Check out everything you need to know about this preseason game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States.

The first game of the season will feature the recent NBA runners-up playing at home (and the second will be between the champions, the Golden State Warriors, and the Los Angeles Lakers). The Boston Celtics will seek this season to win the title that escaped them a few months ago.

Their rivals will be one of the best teams of 2021/2022, none other than the Philadelphia 76ers, who were conference semifinalists. This year, of course, they will be looking to go further with a squad full of young talent. They are coming off 4 consecutive wins in postseason games, which undoubtedly fills them with confidence in this start.

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, October 18, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers: Storylines

The Boston Celtics reached the finals last season, but were clearly outclassed by the Golden State Warriors. This season, of course, they will be looking for the title that eluded them a few months ago.

In the case of the Philadelphia 76ers, they were conference semifinalists, something that of course they will seek to improve this season, in which they have a young and very talented team. The four preseason wins certainly seem to be a good sign for the Sixers.

How to Watch or Live Stream Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers in the U.S.

This NBA regular season game between Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers to be played this Tuesday, October 18 at the TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts will be broadcast in the United States on TNT.

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers already have their favorites for this game. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Boston Celtics are the favorites with 1.72 odds, while for the victory of the Philadelphia 76ers, the site gives 2.15 odds.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

BetMGM Boston Celtics 1.72 Philadelphia 76ers 2.15

*Odds via BetMGM