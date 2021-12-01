Boston Celtics play against Philadelphia 76ers for a Eastern Conference game in the 2021-22 NBA Regular Season. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers are ready to play in a Eastern Conference game in the 2021 NBA Regular Season. This game will take place at TD Garden in Boston on December 1, 2021 at 7:30 PM (ET). Bad records play a game. Here is all the detailed information about this NBA game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

Twenty-one mediocre days for the Celtics with a positive record by just a single win and the most recent game was a win against the Toronto Raptors at Canada 109-97. But before that game the Celtics lost two straight games.

Philadelphia 76ers are caught up in a never-ending drama with Simmons that is now fueled by a series of poor results from the first day of November. The 76ers won a recent game against the Orlando Magic.

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts.

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers: Times by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers: Storylines

The Boston Celtics opened the season with two straight losses to the New York Knicks 134-138 in 2 OTs and another loss at home to the Toronto Raptors 83-115. The Boston Celtics' first win in the 2021-22 NBA season was against the Houston Rockets on the road 107-97. October was a bad month for the Celtics with 2 wins and 4 losses, but between November 1 and 26 they won 9 of 15 games. Boston Celtics are scoring an average of 107.1 points per game and the defense allows 105.5 points per game.

The 76ers are in a slightly more favorable situation than the Celtics, as they are in the 8th spot in the Eastern Conference with 11-10 overall. But in the last 11 games the 76ers won just three games against Nuggets 103-89, Kings 102-94 and Orlando Magic 101-96. The rest were losses, including a five-game losing streak they suffered after winning six games in a row. Philadelphia have the 15th offense of the season scoring an average of 107.4 points per game.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers in the U.S.

This game of the Eastern Conference in the NBA Regular Season will be available in multiple channels, and will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV, and other options available to watch the game in the US are NBA League Pass. To watch the game you can use your TV or download an app on your smartphone.

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predictions And Odds

Boston Celtics have a positive record at home with 5 wins and 4 losses, they have a slightly weaker offense but the team's defense may be able to stop visitors. Philadelphia 76ers are underdogs on the road, they haven't won an away game since November 24 against the Sacramento Kings. The best pick for this NBA game is: OVER 211.5



FanDuel Boston Celtics -2.5 Totals 211.5 Philadelphia 76ers +2.5

* Odds via FanDuel.