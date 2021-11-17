Brooklyn Nets play against Cleveland Cavaliers tonight for a Eastern Conference game in the 2021-22 NBA Regular Season. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers are ready to play in a Eastern Conference game in the 2021 NBA Regular Season. This game will take place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn tonight, November 17, 2021 at 7:30 PM (ET). Strong offense at home. Here is all the detailed information about this NBA game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US.

Brooklyn Nets closed the recent round of on-the-road games with positive numbers, five wins and a single loss. They are in the 3rd spot of the Eastern Conference at 10-4. Before this game against the Cavaliers, the Nets won at Oklahoma 120-96 and at New Orleans 120-112.

Cleveland Cavaliers won two of four straight home games, but the last game of that round was a 92-98 loss to the Boston Celtics. The Cavs have a positive record on the road at 5-3, the most recent game on the road was a victory against the New York Knicks 126-109.

Brooklyn Nets vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, November 17, 2021.

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York.

Brooklyn Nets vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Times by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Brooklyn Nets vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Storylines

The Brooklyn Nets are playing perfectly well without Kyrie Irving, as long as he's wrapped up in his vaccine drama, the team is busy winning games and trying to dominate the Eastern Conference. The Nets have a pending game against the Warriors on November 16 as the first of the series of four at home, that game is an important test for the Nets offense who are scoring an average of 108.5 points per game and the defense only allow 103.5 points per game.

Cleveland Cavaliers have a positive record on the road with five wins and three losses, the last two games on the road were wins against Raptors 102-101 and New York Knicks 126-109. The team has not lost a game on the road since October 30 against Phoenix Suns 92-101. In the recent loss to the Boston Celtics at home, the Cavaliers won only the first quarter 22-19, but the Celtics took the lead with the total rebounds with a total of 46 against the Cavs' 42. The Cavaliers' offense is scoring an average of 102.7 points per game as the sixth worst offense of the season. But the Cavs' defensive game is the second best of the 2021-22 NBA season allowing just 101.1 points per game.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Brooklyn Nets vs Cleveland Cavaliers in the U.S.

This game of the Eastern Conference in the NBA Regular Season will be available in multiple channels, and will be broadcast in the United States by Bally Sports South East, NBA League Pass. To watch the game you can use your TV or download an app on your smartphone.

Brooklyn Nets vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Predictions And Odds

Brooklyn Nets are favorites to win this game at home, they can dominate any team at home but the visitors have the second best defense of the season capable of stopping the best teams of the season. Cleveland Cavaliers are weak at scoring points, but as underdogs they can dominate from defensive point. The best pick for this NBA game is: Cleveland Cavaliers +10.5.



FanDuel Brooklyn Nets -10.5 / -590 Totals 206.5 Cleveland Cavaliers +10.5 / +440

* Odds via FanDuel.